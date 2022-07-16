"After every match, win or lose, I always watch her, her streams got me through some pretty c**p times" - Coco Gauff on how YouTube streamer Valkyrae helped her during the lowest points of her career

Coco Gauff recently took to TikTok to lavish praise on YouTube streamer Valkyrae, revealing that watching her streams is what helps the American power through the difficult moments of her career.

Rachell Hofstetter, better known by her YouTube handle 'Valkyrae,' is one of the biggest streamers on the internet at the moment. She rose to fame towards the end of the 2010s, winning the Content Creator of the Year award at the 2020 Game Awards.

Since then, she has been the most-watched female streamer on the site, and even gained entry into Forbes' reputed 30 under 30 list this year. A huge advocate for including more women in online gaming, Hofstetter is among the most prominent and respected voices in the industry.

The WTA No. 11 disclosed that she is a long-time fan of Valkyrae and that she has been following her since she was 13 years of age. Adding that she has made a habit out of watching her streams every day irrespective of her mood, the 18-year-old thanked Hofstetter for unknowingly helping her during the crucial moments of her life.

"I’ve been watching her since I was 13 years old and happy, sad or whatever, Valkyrae was who I would and still watch. After every match, win or lose, I always watch her lol. Her streams got me through some pretty crap times. Thanks Valkyrae," Coco Gauff captioned the post.

Gauff's video contained a short montage of pictures of Valkyrae, while the line “I think you might have accidentally saved my life” from hit TV show Euphoria played in the background.

Coco Gauff to play in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic up next

Following her third-round exit from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the hands of Amanda Anisimova, Coco Gauff will be back in action at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose.

The main draw is set to start on August 1, where the American will be joined by a strong line-up consisting of the likes of Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, Maria Sakkari and others.

With the Citi Open also taking place at the same time, the strength will be split between the two tournaments. Stars like Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez and Simona Halep have already announced that they will be participating in Washington instead of San Jose.

Following the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, the World No. 11 will move on to the twin WTA1000 tournaments -- the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati -- before showing up at the US Open.

