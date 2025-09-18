After first career win at Korea Open, Iga Swiatek gets emotional about her Olympian dad's connection to Seoul and what it means to her

Iga Swiatek has advanced to the quarter-final round of the 2025 Korea Open after defeating former World No. 21, Romanian player, Sorana Cirstea, in the round of 16, marking her first career win at the tournament. After clinching the victory, she reflected on her personal connection and significance, considering the city where her father competed in the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics.The current WTA World No. 2, Polish sensation, Iga Swiatek, played impressively against Cirstea and concluded the game with the set score of 6-3, 6-2. In her last tournament, the 2025 US Open, the Warsaw native reached the quarter-final round.During her on-court interview after the round of 16 match, Swiatek expressed her thoughts on the connection she shares with the city, as her father, Tomasz Swiatek, competed in the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. He competed in the men's rowing quadruple sculls event and finished in seventh position overall. He also won the gold medal in the 1987 Zagreb Summer Universiade in the same event.&quot;I mean, the Olympics in 1988 were the highlight of his career. He's been telling a story about it since me and my sister were kids. So, I'm happy to explore this city. He's been talking about being here as a great adventure. So, I play a different sport, but still, you know, we're on the Olympic venue.&quot; She shared via The Tennis Letter's recent X postShe continued,&quot;And I'm surprised how the whole city is still, you know, appreciating the Olympic tradition. And I think it's great because this is, the best event the world has in any area. So, yeah, playing here for sure, it's an honor. And maybe next year my dad will come.&quot;Iga Swiatek clinched the prestigious 2025 Wimbledon Championships women's singles title and the Cincinnati Masters women's singles title after surpassing current World No. 8 Jasmine Paolini.Polish star Iga Swiatek reflects on her approach for the 2025 Korea OpenIga Swiatek at the US Open 2025 - Source: GettyDuring her interview with The Korea Times on September 14, 2025, the winner of 24 WTA Tour singles titles, including six major titles, Iga Swiatek, expressed her thoughts on how she is approaching the Asian swing's Korea Open tournament.&quot;I don't think it makes sense to even think about the final already, and any girl can win this tournament. Great players come here. So I'm just going to really take it step by step.&quot;The tournament will be held from 15 to 21 September 2025 at the Olympic Park Tennis Centre, which is located in Seoul, South Korea.