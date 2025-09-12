"She's stubborn" - Iga Swiatek's coach opens up about reality of working with World No. 2 and difficulties of pushing her out of her comfort zone

Iga Swiatek has enjoyed an impressive year, winning the 2025 Wimbledon crown. Her coach, Wim Fissette, who has been coaching her since October 2024, recently shared his thoughts on working with the Polish star, while also highlighting her mindset in learning new things by stepping out of her comfort zone.

In the women's singles category, Swiatek reached the quarterfinals, where she was defeated by the eventual runner-up Amanda Anisimova. In the mixed doubles championships, she reached the final with Casper Ruud. In the final, they were defeated by Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

Wim Fissette is a notable WTA coach who has previously coached other elite players, including Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, among others. The Belgian tennis coach shared his thoughts on working with Swiatek and her adaptability and critical thinking.

"She's a bit stubborn, but it's natural that if you're succeeding in a certain way, you want to stick to it. It is then not easy to convince yourself to do certain things a little differently. Sometimes you have to suffer several failures," he shared via Rzeczpospolita.

He continued:

"During training, Iga is not a person who immediately accepts everything I say, but rather think about it, sometimes talk to other team members and finally try. And when he believes in something and feels that it works, he inserts it into his system quite quickly."

Iga Swiatek entered the 2025 US Open after clinching the 2025 Cincinnati Open's women's singles title. Over her prestigious career, she has won 24 WTA Tour singles titles.

Wim Fissette reflects on the elevated mindset and habits of Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and coach Wim Fissette at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Previews - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Wim Fissette shared his thoughts on Iga Swiatek's unparalleled mindset and the discipline which she maintained even after winning the 2025 Wimbledon Championship title in women's singles. In the final round, she defeated Amanda Anisimova with a concluding set score of 6-0, 6-0.

"Iga enters every day with the same intensity, regardless of the result and the tournament. I always see the same intensity, focus, professionalism in her. It's unusual. Even when she won Wimbledon - and that's the greatest thing you can achieve in tennis - she returned to the court after a few days to work with the same desire to be the best version of herself."

Before Fissette, Swiatek was coached by Polish coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, who is the current coach of World No. 14, Naomi Osaka.

