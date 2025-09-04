  • home icon
Billie Jean King consoles Iga Swiatek with touching message after Pole's US Open QF loss to Amanda Anisimova

By Stuti Dutta
Published Sep 04, 2025 05:16 GMT
Iga Swiatek(left) Amanda Anisimova(right) and Billie Jean King (inset). Images:Getty

Iga Swiatek suffered a quarterfinal loss to Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 US Open on Wednesday, August 3. Billie Jean King later reached out to the Pole online, reminding her of her achievements and telling her to "keep going."

It came a full circle for Anisimova, who, just a couple of months ago, had been double bageled by Swiatek in the 2025 Wimbledon final. She had a tough hardcourt swing with early exits at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. However, Anisimova shed every doubt to hit big from the baseline and brought her powerful backhand out against the World No. 2 to close their US Open semifinal match 6-4, 6-3 in her favor.

In contrast, Swiatek followed up her 6th Grand Slam title win at Wimbledon with the Cincinnati Open title on hardcourt. She had dropped a lone set in the second round against Suzan Lamens at the US Open before her shock defeat to Anisimova.

Swiatek shared a couple of pictures along with some of her thoughts on her US Open run on Instagram. One picture was of herself on-court, and the other of her embracing Amanda Anisimova on the net after the match. She congratulated her opponent and also thanked the crowd in the post.

"Thank you New York 🗽and congratulations @amandaanisimova - you played amazing. Good luck for the rest of the tournament.👏🏼"
Billie Jean King sent a touching note with words of encouragement for Swiatek in the comment section.

"You have so much to be proud of. Keep going for it."
Screengrab from Iga Swiatek's Instagram @iga.swiatek

The women's singles semifinals of the US Open will be an all-American showdown between Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka and between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula.

Iga Swiatek shares her thoughts on whether she needs a "mental break" after the US Open QF loss to Amanda Anisimova

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 US Open. Image: Getty 025 US Open - Day 11 - Source: Getty : Getty 022 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - United States v Ukraine - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek sat down for her press conference after her quarterfinal defeat to Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of the 2025 US Open when a journalist asked the Pole how tired she was after the hardcourt swing of the tour. Swiatek paused and replied that she wasn't really exhausted; that led to a bizarre line of questioning and a tense exchange of words.

"Do you feel like a mental break? I'm not talking about the loss as such," the journalist asked.
"Why would you say that?" Swiatek responded.
"You look like you need mental break," the Pole called out the journalist.
"I do, yeah," the journalist responded.
"Well, then what are you doing here?" she said.

Swiatek had previously brushed off another journalist who had a question about her hairstyle after her second-round win at the 2025 US Open.

