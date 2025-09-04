Amanda Anisimova vs Naomi Osaka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2025, SF

Home favorite Amanda Anisimova will lock horns with four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals of the US Open 2025 on Thursday, September 4. Both players have dropped only one set en route to the semifinals.

Anisimova has progressed to the semifinals of her home Slam for the first time. She did so by beating Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, avenging her prior loss in the Wimbledon final a few weeks ago. The American was on the receiving end of a 6-0, 6-0 beatdown in London.

Osaka edged past Karolina Muchova in the previous round, beating her 6-4, 7-6 (3). She's back into the semifinals of a Major for the first time since her title-winning run at the Australian Open 2021. Every time she has cleared the fourth round of a Major, she has won the title.

Anisimova leads their rivalry 2-0. Both of their previous meetings also took place at the Majors. The American rallied from a set down to end Osaka's title defense in the third round of the Australian Open 2022, and then beat her in the first round of the French Open in straight sets a few months later.

Either Anisimova's winning streak in this match-up or Osaka's unbeaten record in Major semifinals is about to end after this match. The former would love to redeem herself after nerves got the better of her in the Wimbledon final, while the latter would be keen to re-establish herself as a dominant force in the game.

Viewers are about to witness a masterclass in first-strike tennis given the current form of both players. Here's how one can watch their upcoming showdown at the US Open 2025:

Amanda Anisimova vs Naomi Osaka match schedule

Their semifinal contest will take place on Thursday (September 4). They will contest the second match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, though the start of their match could be delayed if the previous semifinal goes the distance.

Date: Thursday, September 4 (USA, Canada), and Friday, September 5 (UK/Europe, India/Asia, Australia).

Time: Approx. 9:00 p.m. local time (ET), 2:00 a.m. BST, 3:00 a.m. CEST, and 6:30 a.m. IST.

Amanda Anisimova vs Naomi Osaka streaming details

Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova at the French Open 2022. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can watch the semifinal match between Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova on the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

