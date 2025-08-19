US Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The tennis season is about to reach its climax with the start of the season's final Major, the US Open 2025. The tournament will take place from August 24 to September 7. Top-ranked players across both tours, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, are the defending champions.
It has been a long time since a successful title defense at the US Open. Roger Federer was the last man to do so, when he won his fifth consecutive title in 2008. Serena Williams was the most recent woman to accomplish the feat, with her third consecutive and sixth overall title in 2014.
Aside from their titles, Sinner and Sabalanka are also defending their No. 1 ranking. The biggest threat to their reign in New York as well as atop the rankings comes from recently crowned Cincinnati Open champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek.
The winners in Cincinnati have gone all the way at the US Open for the past two years. Alcaraz and Swiatek are also former champions in the Big Apple, with both of them winning in 2022. Coco Gauff and Madison Keys won the French Open and the Australian Open respectively earlier this year, and both will be eager to add another big title to their resumes.
Former champions Daniil Medvedev, Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams and Emma Raducanu will also look to make an impact, while Novak Djokovic will continue his bid for a record 25th Major title. Teen sensations Mirra Andreeva, Joao Fonseca and Victoria Mboko will be keen to prove themselves on the big stage as well.
Last year's finalists Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula will aim to go one step further this time, while the likes of Jack Draper, Ben Shelton, Alexander Zverev and Amanda Anisimova will also be hungry to deliver. The stage is set for another exciting fortnight. On that note, here's everything to know regarding the broadcast of the US Open 2025:
US Open 2025: Live streaming and TV channel details
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - Sky Sports
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine
Europe - Eurosport
Italy - Super Tennis, Sky Italia
Germany, Austria, Switzerland - Sportdeutschland
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar
Latin America - ESPN International
Brazil - Globo (SporTV)
China - CCTV, MIGU
Japan - WOWOW
South Korea - CJ ENM
Hong Kong - PCCW
Taiwan - Sportcast
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
