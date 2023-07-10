Elina Svitolina expressed her elation after defeating Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

After going 0-5 in their previous meetings on the tour, Svitolina secured her first-ever win over Azarenka after bouncing back from a set down to claim a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6[9] victory in two hours and 46 minutes.

With her win, she advanced to her second consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal since making her return to the tour after giving birth to her daughter Skai on October 15, 2022.

When asked about the significance of her victory, the Ukrainian called it the second happiest moment of her life, only surpassed by the birth of her daughter with Gael Monfils.

"I think, you know, after giving birth to our daughter, this is the second happiest moment in my life," Elina Svitolina said in her post-match interview.

The former World No. 3 reflected on the closely contested match and expressed her gratitude towards the cheering crowd for giving her the strength to secure victory.

"It was an extremely tough match. When I was 0-2 down in the second set, I heard you guys cheering for me and I almost wanted to cry. It was really tough for me because I didn't play my best and at 0-2 down I was really struggling to win today," she said.

"Point by point, I was just trying to find a way to win the match and of course, you guys gave me so much strength today, it's really unbelievable," she added.

Elina Svitolina: "If I'm going out to play against Russian, Belarusian, I feel of course more pressure that I need to win"

Elina Svitolina advances at Wimbledon 2023

During her post-match press conference, Elina Svitolina was asked why the win over Victoria Azarenka ranked only behind the birth of her daughter in the happiest moments of her life.

In response, Svitolina emphasized the responsibility she felt towards her family and supporters back in Ukraine.

"Because how hard this match was and how much it means to me, as well. I know that a lot of people back home watching, supporting me. I feel responsibility, as well," Elina Svitolina said.

The former World No. 3 admitted to feeling heightened pressure when facing opponents from Russia and Belarus, which motivated her to win. She expressed her belief that such wins represented a means of achieving a small victory for Ukraine.

"So if I'm going out to play this match against Russian, Belarusian, I feel of course more pressure that I need to win. That's why it means a lot to get these kinds of wins. In my own way, to bring this victory, small victory, to Ukraine," she added.

Elina Svitolina will be up against top seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 11. Swiatek saved two match points en route to her 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 win over Belinda Bencic, advancing to her maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Poll : 0 votes