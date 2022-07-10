"After what happened in Australia, few would have been able to get on with the their lives, only Novak Djokovic can recover by winning a Grand Slam title" - Tennis fans react to Serb's Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic wrote his name once more onto the honor boards at Wimbledon, defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final of the 2022 edition of the tournament. Despite losing the first set, the World No. 3 found his rhythm as the match went on and played a near-flawless game in the next three sets to wrap up the clash 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).
With the triumph, the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam title and leapfrogged Roger Federer into second position in the Slam race, one short of Rafael Nadal's record of 22. He also equaled Pete Sampras' tally of seven titles at SW19, and only trails behind Federer's record of eight trophies at the grass Major.
Tennis fans immediately flocked to social media to shower praise on the 21-time Grand Slam champion for his victory, remarking how incredible his record at Wimbledon has been over the years.
The former World No. 1's title run was particularly poignant in light of his controversial deportation from Australia earlier this year, leading fans to declare that only someone as mentally tenacious as Djokovic can pull off such a feat after that debacle.
Kyrgios also received his fair share of appreciation for the display he put on against the Serb, with many opining that the mercurial Australian has every chance of making the final of a Grand Slam once again in the future.
"After what happened in Australia, few men would have been able to leave that hotel and get on with the their lives. Only Novak Djokovic can recover by winning a Grand Slam title less than six months later," one fan tweeted.
"A massive shout out to Novak Djokovic winning his 7th Wimbledon title. This is a proper man with the balls and integrity to stand up against the might of the establishment. He refused the jab because he believes in freedom, medical choice, and knows something evil is at play!" another user wrote.
"Djokovic was put through torture in the first half of the year, but like always he finds a way when faced with adversity — and here he is today, a grand slam champion, again. No one is as strong as him in this sport. He is a once in a lifetime athlete," one account posted.
"Commiserations to Nick Kyrgios! I was barracking for you hard. Wimbledon was lucky to have you this year and I think tennis is lucky to have you always. What else would we talk about," another fan tweeted.
"Novak may lack the popularity of Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, but he certainly doesn't lack in ability," one user wrote.
Despite winning Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic will drop to World No. 7 next week
Thanks to the ATP's decision not to allow any ranking points at Wimbledon this year, Novak Djokovic will suffer a drop in the ATP rankings despite winning the tournament this year. Having won the tournament last year as well, the Serb was defending 2000 points at SW19 and is bound to lose them all when the rankings are refreshed on Monday.
With 4,770 points to his name, the 21-time Grand Slam champion will fall to World No. 7 but remains within touching distance of Carlos Alcaraz's haul of 4,845 points.
In the ATP Race to Turin, the 35-year-old remains in the 10th spot for the moment, but will most likely qualify for the Year-End Championships considering his status as a Slam winner.