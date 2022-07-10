"After what happened in Australia, few would have been able to get on with the their lives, only Novak Djokovic can recover by winning a Grand Slam title" - Tennis fans react to Serb's Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic wrote his name once more onto the honor boards at Wimbledon, defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final of the 2022 edition of the tournament. Despite losing the first set, the World No. 3 found his rhythm as the match went on and played a near-flawless game in the next three sets to wrap up the clash 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).

With the triumph, the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam title and leapfrogged Roger Federer into second position in the Slam race, one short of Rafael Nadal's record of 22. He also equaled Pete Sampras' tally of seven titles at SW19, and only trails behind Federer's record of eight trophies at the grass Major.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Magnificent.In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like @DjokerNole Magnificent. In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like @DjokerNole#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/vffvL2f08Q

Tennis fans immediately flocked to social media to shower praise on the 21-time Grand Slam champion for his victory, remarking how incredible his record at Wimbledon has been over the years.

The former World No. 1's title run was particularly poignant in light of his controversial deportation from Australia earlier this year, leading fans to declare that only someone as mentally tenacious as Djokovic can pull off such a feat after that debacle.

Kyrgios also received his fair share of appreciation for the display he put on against the Serb, with many opining that the mercurial Australian has every chance of making the final of a Grand Slam once again in the future.

"After what happened in Australia, few men would have been able to leave that hotel and get on with the their lives. Only Novak Djokovic can recover by winning a Grand Slam title less than six months later," one fan tweeted.

Yousef @ymanna3 After what happened in Australia, few men would have been able to leave that hotel and get on with the their lives.



Only Novak Djokovic can recover by winning a Grand Slam title less than six months later. After what happened in Australia, few men would have been able to leave that hotel and get on with the their lives. Only Novak Djokovic can recover by winning a Grand Slam title less than six months later.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa The amount of pressure, all the shit in 2022, and he still wins it. #Djokovic with 21 Grand Slam title, one short of Nadal and (for the first time) one more than Federer. #Wimbledon The amount of pressure, all the shit in 2022, and he still wins it. #Djokovic with 21 Grand Slam title, one short of Nadal and (for the first time) one more than Federer. #Wimbledon

Juan José @jjvallejoa Absolutely wild that Djokovic has become so insanely dominant at 2 different Slams. The measure of dominance will always be Nadal at RG, but to win 9 in Australia and 7 at Wimbledon, which are so far apart in time and surface, is just wild. Absolutely wild that Djokovic has become so insanely dominant at 2 different Slams. The measure of dominance will always be Nadal at RG, but to win 9 in Australia and 7 at Wimbledon, which are so far apart in time and surface, is just wild.

"A massive shout out to Novak Djokovic winning his 7th Wimbledon title. This is a proper man with the balls and integrity to stand up against the might of the establishment. He refused the jab because he believes in freedom, medical choice, and knows something evil is at play!" another user wrote.

Mike Yeadon's Left Hand Man @Mikenotsoyeadon A massive shout out to Novak Djokovic winning his 7th Wimbledon title.



This is a proper man with the balls and integrity to stand up against the might of the establishment. He refused the jab because he believes in freedom, medical choice, and knows something evil is at play! A massive shout out to Novak Djokovic winning his 7th Wimbledon title.This is a proper man with the balls and integrity to stand up against the might of the establishment. He refused the jab because he believes in freedom, medical choice, and knows something evil is at play!

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Djokovic’s demeanor in the biggest moments is so, so impressive. Just an absolute stone-cold killer.



And now just one back of Nadal.*



(* Thanks everyone for the edit.) Djokovic’s demeanor in the biggest moments is so, so impressive. Just an absolute stone-cold killer.And now just one back of Nadal.*(* Thanks everyone for the edit.)

Claire🌸🇬🇧❄️🇮🇪🌺 @ClaireBear_new 🏻 🏻 🏻 I live that Djokovic won Wimbledon against an AUSTRALIAN, after what they put him through… I live that Djokovic won Wimbledon against an AUSTRALIAN, after what they put him through…👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Scott Morefield @SKMorefield Novak Djokovic is a genuine civil rights hero. Novak Djokovic is a genuine civil rights hero.

"Djokovic was put through torture in the first half of the year, but like always he finds a way when faced with adversity — and here he is today, a grand slam champion, again. No one is as strong as him in this sport. He is a once in a lifetime athlete," one account posted.

Afriyie 🐺 @theafriyie_ Djokovic was put through torture in the first half of the year, but like always he finds a way when faced with adversity — and here he is today, a grand slam champion, again.



No one is as strong as Djokovic in this sport. He is a once in a lifetime athlete. Djokovic was put through torture in the first half of the year, but like always he finds a way when faced with adversity — and here he is today, a grand slam champion, again.No one is as strong as Djokovic in this sport. He is a once in a lifetime athlete.

Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim This Djokovic guy is really good at tennis - and polished at these victory speeches - for a No. 7-ranked player. He keeps this up and it's only a matter of time before he cracks the top 5.... This Djokovic guy is really good at tennis - and polished at these victory speeches - for a No. 7-ranked player. He keeps this up and it's only a matter of time before he cracks the top 5....

Emma @Emma4AboutRoyal @RoyallyBelle_ @loveforcambridg You know, I don't particularly like Djokovic since I hate all the stunts he pulled during covid but one thing I adore about this guy is that he always bows to HRH. @RoyallyBelle_ @loveforcambridg You know, I don't particularly like Djokovic since I hate all the stunts he pulled during covid but one thing I adore about this guy is that he always bows to HRH.

"Commiserations to Nick Kyrgios! I was barracking for you hard. Wimbledon was lucky to have you this year and I think tennis is lucky to have you always. What else would we talk about," another fan tweeted.

Andy Lee @andytomlee

What else would we talk about? 🏼

#WimbledonFinal Commiserations to @NickKyrgios ! I was barracking for you hard. Wimbledon was lucky to have you this year and I think tennis is lucky to have you always.What else would we talk about? Commiserations to @NickKyrgios! I was barracking for you hard. Wimbledon was lucky to have you this year and I think tennis is lucky to have you always. What else would we talk about? 👊🏼#WimbledonFinal

Louis Writtle @LouisWrittle_



Throughout this years Sad to see @NickKyrgios lose in the final but regardless of what you think of him, what an entertainer he is. 🤹‍♂️Throughout this years #Wimbledon he’s been the talk of it and whether that’s for the good or the bad, everyone has an opinion on him. Sad to see @NickKyrgios lose in the final but regardless of what you think of him, what an entertainer he is. 🤹‍♂️👏Throughout this years #Wimbledon he’s been the talk of it and whether that’s for the good or the bad, everyone has an opinion on him. 🎾 https://t.co/7CSqb3hyUr

Jason @Certinfy If it wasn’t for COVID and Wimbledon being cancelled in 2020, Novak Djokovic would be tied on 22 Grand Slams with Rafa and 8 Wimbledon titles with Roger. If it wasn’t for COVID and Wimbledon being cancelled in 2020, Novak Djokovic would be tied on 22 Grand Slams with Rafa and 8 Wimbledon titles with Roger. 😥

"Novak may lack the popularity of Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, but he certainly doesn't lack in ability," one user wrote.

Tom Young @TomYoungSJ



For the fourth time in a row, and the seventh time in his career, the Serbian is the



Immortal. Novak Djokovic may lack the popularity of Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, but he certainly doesn't lack in ability.For the fourth time in a row, and the seventh time in his career, the Serbian is the #Wimbledon men's singles champion.Immortal. Novak Djokovic may lack the popularity of Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, but he certainly doesn't lack in ability.For the fourth time in a row, and the seventh time in his career, the Serbian is the #Wimbledon men's singles champion.Immortal. https://t.co/7KuruAPHCE

Bilal @Belalzfr Unbeaten at Centre Court since 2013. He not only is the KING of Rod Laver Arena but is the KING of Centre Court aswell. We want la decima at Ausopen and Wimbledon @DjokerNole Unbeaten at Centre Court since 2013. He not only is the KING of Rod Laver Arena but is the KING of Centre Court aswell. We want la decima at Ausopen and Wimbledon @DjokerNole

Stig Abell @StigAbell Good on Nick Kyrgios for introducing many people to a genuinely new emotion: liking Novak Djokovic. Good on Nick Kyrgios for introducing many people to a genuinely new emotion: liking Novak Djokovic.

Despite winning Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic will drop to World No. 7 next week

Despite winning Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic will slip to World No. 7 in the ATP rankings

Thanks to the ATP's decision not to allow any ranking points at Wimbledon this year, Novak Djokovic will suffer a drop in the ATP rankings despite winning the tournament this year. Having won the tournament last year as well, the Serb was defending 2000 points at SW19 and is bound to lose them all when the rankings are refreshed on Monday.

andyroddick @andyroddick Also the fact that there are no points awarded for this tournament means that Nole now drops to 7 in the world w this victory. Makes zero sense Also the fact that there are no points awarded for this tournament means that Nole now drops to 7 in the world w this victory. Makes zero sense

With 4,770 points to his name, the 21-time Grand Slam champion will fall to World No. 7 but remains within touching distance of Carlos Alcaraz's haul of 4,845 points.

In the ATP Race to Turin, the 35-year-old remains in the 10th spot for the moment, but will most likely qualify for the Year-End Championships considering his status as a Slam winner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far