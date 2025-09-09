After historic $5 million payday, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka set to lose nearly 40% of US Open earnings

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed a historic payday at the US Open as they walked away with cheques of $5 million after their title finishes. However, the duo are set to lose nearly 40% of their earnings in taxes.

Alcaraz and Sabalenka both enjoyed incredible campaigns in New York. The Spaniard kicked off his time at the Flashing Meadows with wins over Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, Luciano Darderi and Arthur Rinderknech. His quarterfinals encounter saw him get the better of Jiri Lehecka, before he went on to beat Novak Djokovic in semifinals. Alcaraz’s finals saw him take on longtime rival Jannik Sinner, and he beat the Italian 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to claim his second US Open trophy.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka entered the US Open as the defending champion and a heavy favorite for the win. She breezes past her opening round matches, disposing of Rebeka Masarova, Polina Kudermetova, Leylah Fernandez and Cristina Bucsa with ease. She then received a walkover from Marketa Vondroušová, before beating Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova to win her second-consecutive US Open title.

For their efforts, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were awarded $5 million, the biggest payday in tennis history. However, both tennis stars will have to cough up $1.85 million in taxes.

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz crowned World No.1, Aryna Sabalenka retains top spot in WTA rankings after title triumphs

Alcaraz and Sabalenka on their New York City Trophy Tour (Image Source: Getty)

Overall, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka have both led incredible seasons in 2025. Alcaraz kicked off his year at the Australian Open, where he made it to the quarterfinals before being ousted by Novak Djokovic. Up next, he won the French Open title by beating Jannik Sinner, before being outdone by the Italian in the Wimbledon Championships finals.

Now, after his efforts at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz has finally overtaken Sinner in the ATP Rankings. The Spaniard has been crowned the new men's singles World No.1 for the fifth time in his career.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka has had an equally strong showing in 2025. The Belarusian reached back-to-back finals at the Australian Open and French Open, but was defeated by American Madison Keys in the former and her compatriot Coco Gauff in the latter.

At the Wimbledon Championships, Sabalenka reached the semifinals before falling to Amanda Anisimova. However, she avenged this loss in the US Open final and her victory will see her retain her World No.1 ranking.

