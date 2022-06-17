American player Sloane Stephens has come forward to speak up against the online harassment and threats that she has experienced ever since turning pro in 2009. In an attempt to address online harassment and abuse, Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris launched the White House Task Force on Wednesday.

Speaking at the White House, Stephens shared personal experiences and raised concerns about the threats that she has to face constantly.

"Many of you might first associate me with being a professional tennis player, which of course is my day job, but it’s not the sound of who I am. I’m a daughter, a sister, a wife, and I’m more than an athlete, more than a label. It is all disregarded when people online seek to harass me and harm me. Whether I win or lose, someone online is mad and they will make it known. There have been times when I am walking off the court after a loss and not even thinking about anything related to tennis. I'm just worried as I know what will be waiting for me when I unlock my phone," Stephens said.

The 2017 US Open winner further stated that although it is natural for public figures to find themselves in similar situations, it is not acceptable.

"People know where I live and everything I do. I’ve been harassed and threatened. I understand that I am a public figure so this comes with the scope of my work. But that access and exposure should never come at the expense of my safety. It is so triggering to constantly advocate for myself and relive the trauma of these messages while getting more messages because I'm speaking up," said Stephens.

"I've learned that if someone is determined to be abusive and threatening, they will get very creative. When I went public with my experience after last year's US Open, I was shocked by the outrage and outpouring of support. It was baffling to me because this has been my daily lived experience for over a decade," she added.

Sloane Stephens expressed concern for people who do not have the resources to protect themselves against online harassment. She wished to make a difference for those who do not have a platform to raise their voices.

"But then I thought about all the people out there who don't have a team filtering their messages. What about them? What about the young boys and girls and people of color or anyone who is terrified that they will be harmed or are driven to harm themselves? I'm here today for them. I hope that by hearing these stories and bringing decision-makers together, we can make a difference for everyone, no matter the size of their platform," Stephens concluded.

Sloane Stephens to play at the Bad Homburg Open

Sloane Stephens at the 2022 French Open

World No. 48 Sloane Stephens is all set to kick off her grasscourt season at the WTA 250 Bad Homburg Open in Germany, where she will compete in the singles as well as doubles category. Stephens' last match was against compatriot Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Gauff defeated her 7-5, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

Earlier this year, Stephens crashed out of the Australian Open in the first round as she lost to Britain's Emma Raducanu 6-0, 2-6, 6-1. However, the American was able to win the WTA 250 Guadalajara title in Mexico.

