After Mardy Fish's controversial comments on Rajeev Ram ahead of US Open, Tennys Sandgren calls out American's hypocrisy as a mental health advocate

Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the 2025 US Open mixed doubles due to illness, following his early retirement in the final of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Former player Tennys Sandgren shared his thoughts on Mardy Fish's controversial reaction to a tennis journalist who had opined that Rajeev Ram should be given a wild-card entry into the tournament following Sinner's withdrawal.

Sinner's Cincinnati Open withdrawal led journalist Jon Wertheim to suggest that the Italian's chances of competing in the US Open mixed doubles could be slim. He further added that the tournament should give a wild-card entry to Rajeev Ram, a former No.1 in men's doubles and a six-time Grand Slam champion.

Via a post on X, Wertheim expressed his thoughts ahead of the 2025 US Open mixed doubles championship.

"No way is Jannik Sinner pulling out of @CincyTennis today and then playing a mixed doubles event tomorrow.... We renew our appeal to give Rajeev Ram a @usopen a mixed wild card!"

Mardy Fish left the following reply under Wertheim's post:

"How bout another actual tennis player"

The above controversial comment garnered a reaction from Tennys Sandgren, who wrote:

"The netflix mental health guy is bullying online"

In 2021, Netflix released a biographical documentary film named 'Untold: Breaking Point', on Mardy Fish's career and life as a professional tennis player. The film also highlighted his journey involving his mental health challenges and other issues.

Jannik Sinner's partner Katerina Siniakova misses out on US Open Mixed Doubles Championship while Rajeev Ram etches history at the 2025 Cincinnati Open

Katerina Siniakova at the WTA 125 - T-Mobile Polish Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Katerina Siniakova, who is a ten-time Major champion in women's doubles, also withdrew from the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship following Jannik Sinner's decision to pull out of the event due to illness.

Sinner's Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz lasted only 23 minutes, during which the Italian was forced to take two breaks and had ice over his head during the first changeover. During his post-match speech, he shared his heartfelt apology to the crowd, adding,

"I'm super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday I didn't feel great, I thought I would improve but it came up worse. I tried to come out, to make it at least a small match, but I couldn't handle more. I am very sorry for all of you."

Meanwhile, Rajeev Ram tasted success at the 2025 Cincinnati Open with Nikola Mektić, winning the men's doubles title. The two-time Olympic silver medalist also became the second-oldest men’s doubles champion in Cincinnati.

