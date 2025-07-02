After noticing key detail in Jessica Pegula's outfit, Pam Shriver shares bold menstrual cycle theory behind American's shock Wimbledon loss

In a day of upsets, Jessica Pegula was one of the several top seeds to suffer a shocking first-round loss at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. While commentating on Pegula's tournament opener, Pam Shriver made a bold presumption about the reason behind the American's subpar performance.

Just days after beating Iga Swiatek to clinch the Bad Homburg Open title, Pegula locked horns with World No. 116 Elisabetta Cocciaretto in her opening match at the grasscourt Major. Although the World No. 3 was expected to ease into the second round, Cocciaretto delivered a clinical performance to claim a 6-2, 6-3 victory in just 58 minutes.

The Italian's dominance was overwhelming, as she did not face a single break point while striking 17 winners to Pegula's five. With her win, Cocciaretto advanced to the second round at SW19 for the third time in her career.

Pam Shriver, who was commentating on the match for ESPN, took notice of Jessica Pegula wearing dark shorts under her white Wimbledon outfit. She suggested that the World No. 3 may have been on her period, which could have impacted her performance in the match.

"If I can come up with a theory here. Few years ago, the club allowed the women players to wear colored tennis pants if they choose to and Jessie is today. We all have to realize that cycles are a part of what we have to deal with. She's got strapping on her knee. She looks like a different player from the final two days ago," Shriver said.

Following her win over Jessica Pegula, Elisabetta Cocciaretto will take on Katie Volynets in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships. Volynets claimed a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 win over Tatjana Maria to set up a meeting with Cocciaretto.

"I definitely don't think I was playing bad" - Jessica Pegula credits Elisabetta Cocciaretto for her 'incredible' performance after Wimbledon exit

Jessica Pegula - Source: Getty

While analyzing her performance in her post-match press conference, Jessica Pegula credited Elisabetta Cocciaretto for producing an "insane" level of tennis and being in complete control of the match.

Although the World No. 3 admitted that she couldn't match Cocciaretto's high level of play, she expressed her belief that she hadn't played too badly in comparison.

"She played absolutely incredible tennis. Do I think I played the best match ever? No, but I definitely don't think I was playing bad. It wasn't like I was playing that bad. She just was hitting her shots and going for it, serving big, serving high percentage, going big second serves, redirecting the ball," Pegula said.

"I do feel like she played kind of insane. Hats off to her. Kudos to her for playing at a high level that I couldn't match it today," she added.

Following Jessica Pegula's loss, American hopes were dealt another major blow when Dayana Yastremska pulled off a stunning 7-6(3), 6-1 upset against World No. 2 Coco Gauff.

