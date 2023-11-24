After Novak Djokovic's heroics, Nick Kyrgios predicts Australia and Serbia will play each other in Davis Cup 2023 final

Nick Kyrgios has predicted that Australia and Novak Djokovic-led Serbia will play the 2023 Davis Cup final in Malaga, Spain.

Serbia swept aside Great Britain in the quarterfinals on the back of Novak Djokovic's clinical performance on Thursday, November 23. He defeated Cameron Norrie in straight sets to rule out the possibility of a Serbian loss after his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic secured a hard-fought tie 7-6(2), 7-6(6) against Jack Draper.

Serbia will now face Jannik Sinner-led Italy for a spot in the final. Sinner proved critical in Italy's triumph over the Netherlands on Saturday as he defeated Tallion Griekspoor in a singles tie. He then joined forces with Lorenzo Sonego to down Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof to take Italy over the line.

Earlier, Australia booked their semifinal berth with Alex de Minaur leading the charge. He rescued himself and his national side from the jaws of defeat against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, November 22.

De Minaur recovered from being a set and 3-5 down to beat Jiri Lehcka and level the match 1-1. His victory shifted the momentum in Australia's favor as they successfully won the deciding doubles tie.

Australia will face giant-killers Finland in the semifinal now. The Finnish side ousted defending champion Canada in their quarterfinal on Tuesday, November 21.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, not part of the squad, believes his side will power through the Finns into the final. He believes Djokovic's Serbia will also make it past the Italians in their search for a second Davis Cup glory.

Kyrgios took to X (formerly Twitter) and predicted:

"Australia vs Serbia Davis cup final incoming."

Novak Djokovic on his potential match against Jannik Sinner in 2023 Davis Cup semifinals: "We're kind of developing a nice rivalry lately"

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are likely to lock horns in the semifinal between Serbia and Italy on Saturday, November 25, in the 2023 Davis Cup.

This will be the duo's third encounter in November itself. They played against each other two times at the recently concluded ATP Finals.

Sinner bettered Djokovic in the round-robin stage of the tournament. They faced off again in the final where the Serb defeated his opponent in straight sets to win the year-end championships for the seventh time.

The Serb reflected on his budding rivalry with Sinner during the post-match press conference on Saturday, saying:

"It's going to be great, I think, for tennis fans and for both Italian sports tennis fans and Serbia, and here also in Malaga. We're kind of developing a nice rivalry lately. You know, I have tons of respect for him. You know, he's been playing arguably the tennis of his life."

Djokovic maintains a healthy lead of 4-1 against Sinner in head-to-head.

