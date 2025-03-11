After Novak Djokovic's Indian Wells failure despite Andy Murray's presence, former player gives verdict

Novak Djokovic's campaign at the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells ended in a surprising three-set loss to Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round. He received a first-round bye, and having lost his previous two matches as well, he extended his losing streak to three matches.

Ad

Former American pro Steve Johnson gave his two cents on his rough patch in the latest episode of the Nothing Major podcast, which aired on March 11. He felt that it is quite incredible for Djokovic to keep playing despite his accomplishments. However, he also stated that the Serb looked out of sorts in the California desert, and his coach, Andy Murray, didn't prepare him enough.

"I think a lot of us would've called it a career by now if we had this many titles and all the records and whatnot. But it just looks like he's just flat and the vibes playing with Murray in the box didn't get him where he needed to be this week at Indian Wells, which it did in Australia," Johnson said.

Ad

Trending

Johnson felt that Djokovic's desire to win these smaller tournaments isn't palpable unlike his visible determination at the Majors. He could still perform well at his upcoming tournaments, which could either be the next two Majors, or next week's Miami Open.

"I just think the mojo is not there for these smaller tournaments. I think we're going to see him being fine at the French and Wimbledon, and he's only going to have the opportunity the next time he plays and it might be in Miami, it might be a while," he said.

Ad

Johnson also mentioned that it was different to see Djokovic looking like a mere mortal after decades of dominance. Losing three matches in a row is not something anyone would associate with the Serb.

"So it's going to be interesting to see him again, and it's just weird to see him kind of handing guys you know career wins on his last potentially couple of years. It's weird to see Novak as a human out there losing three matches in a row," he added.

Ad

Djokovic is scheduled to participate in the Miami Open, which is set to begin a week from now on March 18. However, while he's on the entry list, there's no official confirmation from his side ensuring his presence.

Novak Djokovic yet to confirm his participation in the Miami Open 2025

Novak Djokovic at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

There's no official confirmation from Novak Djokovic's side as of now regarding his intention to compete at next week's Miami Open. Following his exit from the BNP Paribas Open, he mentioned having a quick chat with his team about the same before making a final call on the matter.

Ad

"Yeah. I mean, still haven't talked with Andy and the team, so going to do that and make a plan," - Djokovic said.

Should the Serb compete in Miami, then it will be his first appearance at the venue since 2019. He's a six-time champion there, and won the first of his record 40 Masters 1000 titles here in 2007.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis