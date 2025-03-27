Emma Raducanu is finally set to reenter the Top 50 of the WTA rankings after the 2025 Miami Open. The Brit, who has struggled with numerous injuries and form struggles, made her maiden quarterfinal run at a WTA 1000 event in Miami.

Raducanu became a household name at the 2021 US Open when she became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam. What's more amazing was the fact that the then 18-year-old achieved this feat without dropping a single set in her entire campaign. The Brit was ranked 150th in the WTA rankings heading into the US Open and ended up becoming the World No. 23 by the end of it.

By July 2022, Raducanu rose to a career-high ranking of 10. However, injuries started hampering her consistent participation in events. Coupled with her struggle to find her rhythm, she started to tumble down in the rankings and ended 2022 outside the Top 70. In 2023, she underwent surgery on her ankle and wrists to remove carpel bosses, resulting in her missing out on many events.

Raducanu ended 2023 ranked No. 289 in the world. In 2024, she slowly and steadily started to make her return to the higher strata of the tennis world, and though she still faced injury struggles, the resilient Raducanu finished the season inside the Top 100. However, things weren't going her way in 2025, and she had one final chance at the Miami Open to turn things around before clay season.

Entering the event with a 3-6 win/loss in 2025, Raducanu turned fortune in her favor, taking out Sayaka Ishii, eighth seed Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler (walkover), and 17th seed Amanda Anisimova to have a much-needed resurgence in her form. Her run was ended 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6 by the fourth seed, Jessica Pegula, in a topsy-turvy thriller.

Though her run may have come to an end, Emma Raducanu is set to re-enter the Top 50 of the WTA rankings, thanks to her run in Miami. The Brit entered the Miami Open ranked World No. 60 and will rise to World No. 48 after the WTA 1000 ends.

Following her exit, Raducanu delved into what she plans to do next.

"I think I need to just take a beat and kind of just re-evaluate what I’m doing" - Emma Raducanu

During her post-match press conference, Emma Raducanu said that she was delighted with her performance in Miami but will take time to figure things out and plan her next step accordingly.

“I’m not sure. I think I need to just take a beat and kind of just re-evaluate what I’m doing. This week it was good, but I need to just kind of figure things out, and then I’ll make a plan from there.”

After her win over Raducanu, Jessica Pegula is set to face the Filipino sensation Alexandra Eala, who has taken the Miami Open by storm, in the semifinal.

