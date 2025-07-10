After question on Novak Djokovic's faith, Carson Branstine opens up about her beliefs & says "Christians are the most prosecuted people in the world”

Canadian tennis star Carson Branstine has been vocal about her religious beliefs. Recently, the 24-year-old addressed a question about Novak Djokovic’s faith and spoke at length about her own journey with Christianity, while saying that Christians are ‘the most persecuted people’ in the world.

Djokovic is a member of the Serbian Orthodox Church and is often spotted sporting a cross around his neck during games. He has also been public about his beliefs, often praising God for his success. Branstine has been similarly outspoken about her faith.

Recently, Carson Branstine sat down for an interview with The Tennis Slice. During the interaction, host Stephen Boughton brought up how Djokovic has ‘talked about his faith publicly’ and asked the Canadian how her own faith plays a role in her professional tennis journey. Branstine responded that it was her duty to ‘spread the word’, saying,

“I think it's my duty not just as a Christian but also as an athlete in the public space. My role is to be able to spread the word in that way. That's my way of giving back and being a Christian. So yeah, I mean there's people who have already sent me weird messages kind of hating on me for it, which is actually crazy. Christians are the most prosecuted people in the world and yeah, I'm not going to back down.”

Outside of Djokovic and Branstine, several other tennis stars have been vocal about their religious beliefs as Christians, including Coco Gauff, Christian Eubanks, and Sloane Stephens.

Carson Branstine opens up about how her faith helped her overcome challenging time s

Branstine at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

In her interaction with The Tennis Slice, Carson Branstine also opened about how her faith has helped her overcome personal difficulties. The Canadian explained that she had been going through a difficult time in her life, when listening to Bible podcasts helped guide her towards positivity, saying,

“I really had some dark days where honestly I hated myself. There were days I was so depressed, I didn't want to leave home. I wasn't connecting with my friends. I was feeling bad about literally everything. It was really, it was awful. And then one day I was like, ‘you know what? What am I doing?’ What is the point of all of this? And I started listening to my favorite Bible podcast and my favorite pastor, Rick Warren. And then slowly I kind of felt like a shift.”

On the tennis end of things, Carson Branstine made her most recent appearance on court at the Wimbledon Championships. The 25-year-old battled her way through her qualification matches, but fell to World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the first round.

