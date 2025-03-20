After returning as Novak Djokovic's coach at Miami Open, Andy Murray gives brutal verdict on where he was 12 months ago

Andy Murray gave a brutal and honest verdict about his present condition as a retired player and where he was 12 months ago. The former World No. 1 shared a throwback post about his performance at the 2024 Miami Open.

Ad

Murray's role has changed in just one year, as he played the third round of the men's singles event in Miami last year and this year he has returned as the coach of Novak Djokovic.

The LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) shared some videos of his amazing rallies and points against Matteo Berrettini, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and Tomas Machac on Instagram. Murray shared it on his Instagram story and wrote:

"If you saw me moving today you wouldn't believe this was only 12 months ago 🤣".

Ad

Trending

Andy Murray's Instagram story

Andy Murray defeated Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Miami Open last year and followed it up with 7-6(0), 6-3 win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Ad

The three-time Grand Slam champion played his last match against Tomas Machac in Miami and went down fighting 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(5). He retired as a player after the Paris Olympics.

Andy Murray has some pleasant memories in Miami, as he won the title in 2009 after beating Novak Djokovic in the final and in 2013 after winning the final against David Ferrer.

Novak Djokovic hoping Andy Murray will be in his team during Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will talk about their future after the Miami Open. The former had told the media in Indian Wells that he wants to have the latter in his team during the clay court season and also the Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

Murray achieved a lot of success at the Wimbledon Championships and won the title in 2013 after beating Djokovic in the final. He won the title again in 2016 after beating Milos Raonic in the final. The Serb said at a press conference:

"I was very glad when he decided to keep going, Indian Wells, Miami, and yeah, most of the clay court season. We're going to speak after Miami, obviously, but I think the plan is to go all the way till the end of Roland Garros, I think, and yeah, hopefully Wimbledon, as well.

The experience of Murray is going to be key if Djokovic is to win his record equalling eighth Wimbledon title. The Serb lost in the final against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon Championships but he said after his win against the Spaniard at the 2025 Australian Open that Murray's advice and input were very helpful in his victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis