After rowdy Miami Open atmosphere with Brazilian fans, Learner Tien drops hilarious response celebrating Joao Fonseca win

The Brazilian supporters creating a home-like atmosphere for Joao Fonseca during his opening round blockbuster against Learner Tien sparked a hilarious response from the American. The clash of the two rising stars ended with the Brazilian winning a three-set thriller.

Tien and Fonseca have been huge success stories of the 2025 tennis season. Both teenagers burst onto the scene at the Australian Open, where the American defeated fifth seed and two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the second round, while the Brazilian decimated ninth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

The two rising stars played in the opening round of the 2025 Miami Open and they did not disappoint. However, the thrilling battle could only have one winner and it was Fonseca who resiliently turned around a one-set deficit to oust the actual home-favorite (1)6-7, 6-3, 6-4. Though Tien may be heartbroken with the defeat, he still showed a glimpse into his hilarious side on Instagram later.

In his post-Miami Open post on Instagram, Learner Tien hilariously added the location as Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, alluding to the home-like atmosphere created for Joao Fonseca by the Brazilian fans.

Here's the post below:

Fonseca has been receiving huge support from his Brazilian crowd, who have been traveling with him from tournament to tournament and creating a home-like atmosphere for their diamond in the rough.

Interstingly, during the ongoing Miami Open, Brazilian fans also disrupted Jack Draper and Jakub Mensik's match after they received disappointing news.

"I didn't really know what was going on at first" - Jack Draper opens up about Joao Fonseca's Brazilian fans disrupting his Miami Open match

Miami Open 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

After Jack Draper and Jakub Mensik's second-round match, Joao Fonseca and Ugo Humbert were slated to take the stage at the very court where the aforementioned match took place. However, there was later an announcement that Fonseca and Humbert's match had been shifted to the main court, which sparked incessant boos from the Brazilians waiting to watch their superstar in action.

The boos disrupted Draper and Mensik's battle, which ended with the former's defeat. The Brit then chronicled what went down from his perspective and wished the Brazilian fans eventually got to enjoy their star's tennis live.

“I didn't really know what was going on at first. It was getting quite loud and couldn't hear the ball being hit. Those Brazilian fans had been in the stadium waiting for him (Fonseca) to play all day, and then obviously changed the court. It's not ideal. I can understand their frustration and yeah, we had to stop for a little bit,” he said.

Joao Fonseca ended up decimating 19th seed Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-3 and will continue his campaign against 10th seed Alex de Minaur.

