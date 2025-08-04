After separating from ex-husband Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ana Ivanovic enjoys beach life in scenic getaway

Ana Ivanovic shared a beachside photodump online, enjoying some time in the sun, months after reports surfaced about her separation from former soccer star Bastian Schweinsteiger. The former Serbian tennis player is now a mother of three and a successful entrepreneur.Ivanovic shared multiple images of her recent beach vacation on Instagram. She captioned the post:&quot;Life by the beach 🩵🐚 Enjoyed some days full of sunshine, building sandcastles and looots of naps in between 😅&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe even shared a collage of images on her Instagram story.Ana Ivanovic's Instagram Story | Instagram @anaivanovicAna Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger began dating in 2014 after they were spotted holding hands during a stroll in New York City. They confirmed their relationship publicly in early 2015 and were married on July 12, 2016, in a romantic ceremony in Venice.Their family grew quickly as their first son, Luka, was born in March 2018. A year later, their second son, Leon, arrived in August 2019, and they welcomed their third son, Theo, in May 2023.In April 2025, German media outlet Bunte and others began reporting that after nearly nine years of marriage, the couple had separated. It was said that Ivanovic had moved to Belgrade with the children, while Schweinsteiger remained in Munich at work, and the split may have occurred about two months earlier.More recently, their separation was officially confirmed via Ivanovic’s legal representative, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They’ve asked for privacy out of respect for their three sons.Ana Ivanovic separated from soccer star husband Bastian Schweinsteiger after coming across proof of German's affair &amp; girlfriend: ReportsAna Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger at the Laver Cup Opening Night 2024 - Source: GettyA Serbian tabloid, Kurir, reported that Ana Ivanovic learned that her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger, had been having a months‑long affair with a Bulgarian woman named Silva Kapitanova. The revelation reportedly left her devastated.An employee from the couple's Mallorca home said the former tennis star immediately expelled Schweinsteiger from there after she discovered the affair.It is also reported that the former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder is paying approximately €50,000 per month for a property he is renting nearby, where he allegedly continues seeing Kapitanova. She was known to Ivanovic, as her children attend the same school in Mallorca.Reports say Ivanovic moved back to Mallorca, supported by family, and has since regained some peace of mind following the ordeal.