Ana Ivanovic divorced husband Bastian Schweinsteiger after seeing clear proof of German's affair & girlfriend: Reports

A recently surfaced report from Serbia suggests that Ana Ivanovic's divorce with Bastian Schweinsteiger stemmed from the former WTA No. 1 finding out for herself about the German soccer legend's affair with Silva Kapitanova, a Bulgarian woman. The report also featured an interview with an employee at Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger's Mallorca home, who claimed the Serb was devastated with her knowledge of the affair and subsequently kicked the German out.

Ad

Kurir, a Belgrade-based daily tabloid newspaper, sent its reporters to Mallorca to find out more details about the events leading up to Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger's separation and subsequent divorce in July this year, and the ones after it. According to the employee interviewed by the newspaper, the German had been involved in the extramarital affair with Kapitanova for months before the Serb found out about it.

A distraught Ana Ivanovic reportedly kicked Bastian Schweinsteiger out from their home in Son Vida, one of Mallorca's most upmarket neighborhoods. The German though, didn't have to move very far as apparently, he and Kapitanova were having their affair in secret at a lavish estate in Mallorca itself.

Ad

Trending

According to Kurir's report, Schweinsteiger is currently paying €50,000 ($57,754.06 at the time of writing) as rent every month for the property, where his relationship with Kapitanova continues. Ivanovic knew Kapitanova from the school the Serb and German's children went to in Mallorca. The Bulgarian's children also attend the same school. It's worth noting that Kapitanova was previously married to wealthy businessman Marcos Ferragut.

Bastian Schweinsteiger has fathered three children with Ana Ivanovic

Bastian Schweinsteiger (left) and Ana Ivanovic (right) at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones (Source: Getty)

Two years after Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic's 2016 marriage in Venice, the couple welcomed their first child, son Luka, to the world. A year later, the former WTA No. 1 and 15-time career singles titlist gave birth to the couple's second child, son Leon.

Ad

In May 2023, Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic became parents for the third time after another son, Theo, was born. After the collapse of their nine-year marriage, the 2008 French Open women's singles champion reportedly moved to Belgrade with her and Schweinsteiger's three kids, where her family helped her in raising them. However, according to the Kurir report, Ivanovic is back in Mallorca, where she has been spotted in a happy mood.

Ana Ivanovic retired from tennis at the end of 2016, but continues to keep in touch with the sport. She was in attendance at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More