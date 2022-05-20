"After Serena’s serve, Iga’s forehand is the most feared shot in women’s tennis” - Pam Shriver on Iga Swiatek

Former WTA player Pam Shriver has hailed Iga Swiatek's forehand as one of the most potent shots in the women's game after Serena Williams' serve.

Swiatek, 20, has been in blistering form this season, winning her last 28 matches and 42 of her last 43 sets. She has won five titles during this period, including four WTA 1000 titles. Her most recent success came in Rome last week, where she successfully defended her title.

wta @WTA







#IBI22 mic drop 🫳 @iga_swiatek DEFENDS her title in Rome and extends her win streak to 28!! mic drop 🫳🎤🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek DEFENDS her title in Rome and extends her win streak to 28!! 🏆#IBI22 https://t.co/vWX95IhBLE

Ahead of Swiatek's Roland Garros campaign, Shriver, an analyst for Tennis Channel and ESPN, said that the 22-year-old was 'intimidating' to play because of her potent forehand. Shriver added that the Pole's forehand is second only to Serena Williams' serve as the most feared shot in the women's game.

“It’s like Steffi Graf or Nadal, when a forehand is your best shot, it is really intimidating," said Shriver. "I mean, after Serena’s serve hasn’t been seen in 10 months, I feel like Iga’s forehand is the most feared shot in women’s tennis.”

Considering Swiatek's stunning exploits since a second-round loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai, many consider the Pole to be a runaway favourite for the Roland Garros title.

“She’s finishing the slide as she hits the ball” - Martina Navratilova on Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Eight

Iga Swiatek's forehand is one of the most formidable weapons in her armoury, but the Pole is not all about forehands and little else.

She's a good slider, which has helped her reap rich dividends on clay. Three of her six career singles titles, including the 2020 French Open, have come on the surface. WTA legend Martina Navratilova pointed out that Swiatek times her slides such that she's stable when hitting the ball.

“She’s finishing the slide as she hits the ball,” said Martina Navratilova. "What happens then is your body’s not actually moving when you’re hitting the ball, which makes it a more stable shot. Then, as soon as she follows through, she can go back to the middle of the court. Others, they’re still sliding so they’re later getting back into the court – and more vulnerable."

Speaking about Swiatek's new-found aggression, Navratilova hailed the Pole for her ability to "recover from any position."

“She trusts that she’s not going to be burned when she gets inside the court, that she can handle the next shot. And she’s quick enough to recover from any position, so that allows her to be more adventurous going forward,” she said.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros A piece of Polish history



@iga_swiatek #RolandGarros A piece of Polish history 🇵🇱 A piece of Polish history 🇵🇱@iga_swiatek #RolandGarros https://t.co/UG57PJcyID

On current form, Swiatek is the player to beat in the women's draw. It remains to be seen if she beats the field to win her second Major at Roland Garros.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala