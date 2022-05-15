Italian Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Novak Djokovic clinches win No. 1000, makes record-extending 55th Masters 1000 final

Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Italian Open on Saturday to advance to a record-extending 55th Masters 1000 final in Rome.

Djokovic thus became just the fifth man in the Open Era to earn 1000 wins after Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is the oldest entry into the list of 1000+ match wins as well.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud Score

Djokovic downed Ruud, 6-4, 6-3, to advance to his fourth straight Italian Open final and 12th overall in 16 appearances. He thus moved just one victory away from securing a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 crown.

The Serb, who just secured his record-extending 370th week as World No. 1 with a thrilling quarterfinal win over Felix Auger-Aliassime, set up a final showdown against Stefanos Tsitsipas. This is their first final since the 2021 French Open, when Novak Djokovic came back from two sets to love to beat Tsitsipas in the final.

Tsitsipas defeated Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to get his eighth win against the German in the other semifinal pairing.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud Winner

With his win over Casper Rudd, Djokovic marked a 1000 match wins in his career, with his win-loss record standing at 1000-203. He has defeated the Norwegian for the third time in as many tries.

Ruud, who reached his first Masters 1000 final in Miami last month, dropped to a 5-16 record against top 10 opponents. Djokovic, meanwhile, notched a record-extending 231st win over top-10 opponents against 106 losses.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud Recap

Djokovic seized control of the match early, roaring to a 3-0 lead as he broke Ruud twice.

A strong serving performance finally put the Norwegian on the scoreboard as he held at love at 4-1 as he began to find his groove. He sustained his momentum, rattling off 13 of the last 15 points as he picked up three more games in that stretch to close in on Djokovic at 5-4.

The Serb tried to close it out on his serve in the eighth game at 5-2 but Ruud converted the first break point he posted instead as Djokovic sent his forehand long following a time violation.

The World No. 1, however, eventually took the opener on his serve on his second try at 6-4.

Ruud started better in the second set, keeping toe-to-toe with Djokovic and even saving three break points in the seventh game. But he fizzled with three straight errors to allow the Serb to convert his fourth break point of the game and gain a 4-3 lead.

Djokovic then went on to win the last two games to secure his spot in the final. He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in a rematch of their 2021 French Open final.

