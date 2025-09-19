After Taylor Townsend drama, Chinese-origin American WTA star strongly bemoans "negative comments" about China's food and culture

Taylor Townsend's remarks about the Chinese delicacies on offer for players at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen caused significant controversy. Even though the American later apologized, Claire Liu, an American WTA player of Chinese origin, recently expressed her disapproval of players spreading negativity about China's food and culture.

The controversy began when Townsend, via multiple social media posts, laid bare her shock at seeing some of the food that was offered to players at the prestigious international women's team tennis event in Shenzhen, China. The American was specifically repulsed by the turtle and bullfrog delicacies and gave the food a 'two out of ten' rating.

Significant backlash followed, as many accused Taylor Townsend of being racist and blatantly insensitive towards Chinese culture. On Wednesday, September 17, Claire Liu , a former World No. 52 in women's singles, took to X (formerly Twitter) and without naming Townsend, wrote:

"Bummed to once again see players making negative comments about China’s food and culture during the Asia swing"

Liu's parents are both Chinese immigrants who settled in Thousand Oaks, California, where the 25-year-old was born and raised.

Despite issuing apology, Taylor Townsend faced wrath of Chinese tennis fans at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Taylor Townsend during a press conference at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

On becoming aware of the intense criticism directed at her due to her comments on Chinese food, Taylor Townsend issued an apology via a video message on social media, in which she said:

"I have had nothing but the most amazing experiences and such a wonderful time here at the tournament. Everyone has been so kind and so gracious. The things that I said were not representative of that at all. And I just truly wanted to apologize."

The women's doubles No. 1 added:

"There’s no excuse, there are no words. For me, I just have to be better. I’m really, really thankful to my country for giving me the opportunity to represent them and to grow from this. That’s all I can do. So I just truly apologize."

However, Townsend's apology wasn't enough to appease many Chinese tennis fans who attended Team USA's quarterfinal clash against Kazakhstan at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Several fans loudly booed Townsend as she stepped out on to the court for a doubles match alongside Jessica Pegula at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Stadium.

The 29-year-old though, didn't let the boos affect her too much, as she and Pegula defeated the Kazakh duo of Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina.

