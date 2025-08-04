After Victoria Mboko upsets Coco Gauff, tennis insider calls out WTA as 18-year-old remains faceless on official site amid Montreal run

A tennis insider has called out the WTA for failing to upload a photo of Victoria Mboko on their website, leaving her profile faceless even after a stunning win over Coco Gauff at the Canadian Open. The teenager became the youngest Canadian quarterfinalist at the tournament in nearly four decades.On August 2, the 18-year-old wildcard took on the World No. 2 for the second time in a span of a few months. Gauff battled hard and defeated Mboko in three sets in Rome.However, on the teenager's home turf, the American was pushed aside in one hour and two minutes, as Mboko registered an emphatic 6-1, 6-4 win. Currently ranked World No. 85 after claiming multiple low-level titles earlier in the year, Mboko still does not have an image uploaded on her profile page on the WTA website.Jon Wertheim pointed this out in a post on X. He shared an image of the Canadian rising star's profile and captioned it:&quot;Imagine you're a casual fan, interested in learning more about this hyper-talented teenager on the cusp of a huge upset...and seeing this:&quot;Victria Mboko began the season ranked No. 333 and has surged to No. 53 in the live rankings after stunning Coco Gauff in Montreal. At the Canadian Open, the 18-year-old is now the youngest Canadian quarterfinalist since 1987 and only the second wild card in Open Era history to beat the top seed.Viktoria Mboko reflects on a déjà vu moment from her Rome clash during a stunning Canadian Open win over Coco GauffCoco Gauff and Victoria Mboko after their WTA 1000 National Bank Open clash - Source: GettyAfter pushing Coco Gauff to three sets earlier this season in Rome, Viktoria Mboko came better prepared for their Canadian Open clash, and it showed. The Canadian teenager stunned the top seed in straight sets, showcasing grit and composure beyond her years.Reflecting on a deja vu moment during the match, Victoria Mboko told Sportsnet:&quot;When I actually won the first set here, I kind of had flashbacks to what was going on when I played her in Rome. So, I was like, 'Okay. You need to step it up a level. You need to stay in there with her.' She's such a fighter and I know that, so I just wanted to stay solid and I wanted to be right there with and her and take as many opportunities as I could.&quot;In her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal, Mboko is set to clash against another debutant at this stage, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The 22-year-old Spaniard got the better of qualifier Louisa Chirico, 26th seed Ashlyn Krueger, qualifier Aoi Ito, and Lin Zhu to qualify for her maiden quarterfinals at a WTA 1000 event.