After Wimbledon announces Andy Murray statue, fans question why not Martina Navratilova, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras or Novak Djokovic

The announcement of an Andy Murray statue at Wimbledon, honoring his illustrious career at SW19, has tennis fans questioning why other names weren't getting one. While the Brit has won the coveted Major twice, fans pointed out how Martina Navratilova, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic have won the title nine, eight, and seven times, respectively.

During her latest performance on the Ainslie + Ainslie Performance People podcast, Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Club, said that they were planning to unveil a Murray statue at Wimbledon in 2027.

"We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray and we're working closely with him and his team. The ambition is that we would unveil that at the 150th anniversary of our first championship, which was 1877."

However, tennis fans questioned why players who have more Wimbledon titles than Murray were not receiving their own statues instead. While many mentioned the names of Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, with seven and eight titles, respectively, one fan mentioned the name of a nine-time champion.

"It is really sad to see quotes mentioning names like Sampras and Federer for statues, but not a single mention of the real greatest Wimbledon champion — Martina Navratilova. 🥲🙏🏻," the fan mentioned.

Another fan questioned,

"Why no Federer? Or Sampras? Or Novak?"

Here are some other fan reactions questioning the decision.

"Meanwhile Federer who won it 8 times… No disrespecting Sir Andy Murray though as I think it’s great but Federer “owns”Wimbledon really, a fan opined.

"Wow…if he gets a statue then Federer, Novak, Borg deserve one," a fan stated.

"I'm not sure about this one tbh...a statue in his hometown, I'd get that but Wimbledon? Pretty sure there are bigger legends than him," a fan pondered.

However, a few fans decided to explain the importance of Andy Murray getting his own statue. The two-time champion defeated Novak Djokovic in 2013 and Milos Raonic in 2016 to become the home hero. His first win ended a 77-year drought for a Brit champion.

"I think people need to understand that it's not about how many titles Andy Murray won. It's about the IMPORTANCE of those titles to British tennis and the weight of expectation he carried with him throughout his career. He deserves this, whether you think he does or not. 🤷‍♂️," a fan explained.

"Not surprising, what he did in breaking the 77 year British drought was so impactful for so many in the UK, and he'll get his place in history in a few years time. Also goes and won a 2nd Wimbledon a few years later.," a fan chimed in.

"He deserves it. Despite not being at Big3 level, he left a great legacy for British tennis. Sir Andy 🫡," a fan said.

How Rafael Nadal receiving a plaque in his honor at Roland Garros made the chair of the All England Club wonder - "What do we want for Andy Murray?"

Andy Murray won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 - Source: Getty

Continuing her thoughts in the podcast, Debbie Jevons noted that Andy Murray and his team will be involved in the process of making his statue. She also reminisced about the emotional farewell ceremony Murray received in 2024 during his final Wimbledon appearance.

“He’s got to rightly be very involved in that and him and his team will be. We had a great celebration for Andy when he played his last (Wimbledon) match, which was on Centre Court. All the old players came and they greeted him and Sue Barker interviewed him.

She also mentioned how Rafael Nadal's heavily acclaimed farewell at Roland Garros this year made her question what they could do for their home hero. It is worth noting that the Brit was also a part of the ceremony.

"We looked at Rafa Nadal having that sort of plaque unveiled to him at Roland Garros which was all very special. But we thought, what do we want for Andy?”

Though many fans debate if Andy Murray should be clubbed alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, the Brit recently opined on the whole debate, calling himself the 'Plus One'.

