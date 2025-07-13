The women's singles title at the 2025 Wimbledon was won by former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who double-bagelled Amanda Anisimova in the final. The Pole's win puts her coach, Wim Fissette's feats on the Tour in a completely different light.

Fissette started working with Swiatek last year, and the Belgian coach already had a long line of successes behind him. He had already won six Major titles with three different players: Kim Clijsters (3), Naomi Osaka (2), and Angelique Kerber (1).

Under his coaching, players like Sabine Lisicki and Simona Halep reached their maiden Grand Slam finals at the 2013 Wimbledon and 2014 French Open, respectively. Therefore, after Swiatek's triumph, Fissette can well be considered as one of the greatest coaches on the women's Tour.

However, when Fissette started his stint with Iga Swiatek, it was under challenging circumstances. As soon as he took over the coaching duties, the Polish player was hit with a doping suspension. When she came back on Tour, her form dipped, and she went through a dry spell of more than one year where she did not win a title.

Fissette was brought on with the primary objective of helping Swiatek perform better at the Slams other than the French Open. She started well, as she had an excellent campaign at the Australian Open, where she lost in an extremely close three-setter against eventual champion Madison Keys. However, she came to Wimbledon after losing her French Open crown, which ended her 26-match win streak at Roland Garros.

Fissette had earlier observed that Swiatek needed to improve on her serve on the faster surfaces. The Pole had a great serving tournament at Wimbledon this year, dropping her serve only six times in seven matches and having a first serve percentage of over 70 at the event, which was instrumental in her winning the title.

" I never really expected this one" - Iga Swiatek after her Wimbledon win

After winning her sixth Major title at Wimbledon 2025 with a one-sided performance in the final, Iga Swiatek was understandably emotional in the on-court interview. She confessed that even after winning five Major titles previously, she felt that winning the grass court was a step too far for her.

"Honestly I didn't even dream (of winning Wimbledon) because for me it was just way too far. I feel I'm already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never really expected this one," said Swiatek.

Swiatek thanked her coach, Wim Fissette, and her entire team for their support behind her historic win. She admitted that despite having a turbulent start to their coaching tenure, this win puts them back on track.

"I'm going to thank my team because I feel like they believed in me more than I did. I want to thank my coach who joined this year. Obviously, with ups and downs, we showed right now that it's working," she added.

After this win, Swiatek is now the player with her second-most number of Major titles among active players, behind Venus Williams, who has seven Majors.

