Karen Khachanov has no qualms about the mental aspect of the challenge awaiting him against Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Khachanov recovered from losing the first set to beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego and reach his third straight Grand Slam quarterfinal. The Russian saved a set point during the third set tiebreak and recorded a 1-6, 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-1 win to set up a mouthwatering last-eight clash with Djokovic.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner saw off Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets to reach a record 17th Roland Garros quarterfinal.

Ahead of his clash with Djokovic, Khachanov said that he needs to play 'good chess', highlighting the importance of the mental battle when facing the Serb:

"Against him, you need to play really good chess, I mean, I guess to beat him. But definitely I will prepare tomorrow. You know, it's one day between, like always, to analyze with your team what you can do better, let's say. We will watch some points, some matches from him, and then make a plan basically."

Khachanov hailed Djokovic as the ultimate competitor, having won only once against him in nine meetings. He added:

"Of course, you know, he's one of the toughest tasks, toughest opponents, and, you know, you cannot count him out. So at the same time I have ultimate respect, but I'm focused, you know, I'm pumped to do well, and let's see if I can make it or not this time."

Khachanov is now 23-10 on the season and 21-6 at Roland Garros.

"I just have to keep going and not allow myself to think too far ahead" - Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is into the last eight.

Novak Djokovic has been a man on a mission at Roland Garros, chasing a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

The Serb is yet to drop a set in four matches this week but is not looking too far ahead. He provided a sneak peek of his mindset ahead of the last-eight clash with Khachanov. He said:

"(I’m) definitely better than I did in the last couple of months. The past ten days have been the best that I have felt since the Australian Open, so that’s good. That’s positive news. I just have to keep going and not allow myself to think too far (ahead), but I’m on a good path."

With his win over Varillas, Djokovic improved to 89-16 at Roland Garros, where he's chasing his third title.

