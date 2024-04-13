Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci recently hailed Novak Djokovic's down-the-line backhand as the best one in the history of the ATP Tour.

Djokovic has had an illustrious career, winning numerous accolades and breaking many records thanks to the variety in his tennis arsenal. One of the shots that the World No. 1 has mastered over his career is the down-the-line backhand.

Rick Macci, who has coached five World No.1 players in his career: Venus and Serena Williams, Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, and Jennifer Capriati, recently opined on X (formerly Twitter) that the 36-year-old had the best backhand in the history of ATP.

He mentioned through a poetry-styled tweet that though there is close competition among Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors, and a few other players, Djokovic was the best in this category with his 'biomechanically sound TAZER' backhand.

"Best backhand down the line of all time on the ATP TOUR is a close one. Agassi Connors and a few others had a great change of direction LAZER but the leader in the clubhouse is the JOKER with his biomechanically sound TAZER. @DjokerNole"

Expand Tweet

Djokovic lost to Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters today, dashing his hopes of achieving the 'Triple Career Golden Masters.'

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci believes Novak Djokovic can win everything on French red clay depending on his health

The Serb with the 2023 Roland Garros title

Novak Djokovic was backed by Rick Macci to win it all on French red clay, provided he remained healthy and fit.

The tournaments that are played on French red clay are the Monte-Carlo Masters and the French Open. The Olympics will be held in Paris this year, meaning that there will be a total of three tournaments on the surface.

Djokovic will be flying to Paris in about a month to prepare for the French Open which will begin on May 20. He will win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam if he manages to successfully defend his title.

Djokovic will also look to win his first Olympic gold this year, an honor that has eluded him throughout his career. The Serb's only Olympic medal was a bronze which came all the way back at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Rick Macci recently tweeted that depending on his health, the World No. 1 could win it all on French red clay this year.

"Depending on his health the JOKER [Novak Djokovic] is my pick Today to win it all on the French Red Clay," Macci wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : Will Novak Djokovic win the Olympic Gold in Paris this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion