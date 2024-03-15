"Age is something you can never beat" - Jimmy Connors shows concern for Novak Djokovic after Serb's surprise Indian Wells loss to Luca Nardi

Jimmy Connors recently expressed concern for Novak Djokovic after the world No.1 was knocked out of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells by lucky loser Luca Nardi on March 12.

Djokovic was on course to win his record sixth Indian Wells title and surpass Roger Federer's record (5) in the process. However, the Serb faced a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 defeat at the hands of 20-year-old Nardi in the third round.

In a recent episode of “Advantage Connors” podcast, Connors gave his thoughts on the 36-year-old's early exit at the Masters 1000 tournament. The American specifically pointed out Djokovic's age as a contributing factor.

"Age is something that you can never beat and as much you try to fight it and as much as you try to figure out a way with your diet or with your training or whatever, numbers count in that," Jimmy Connors said (at 19:40).

Connors added:

"When you're playing guys that are 15 years younger than you, experience is a great thing. The only thing with experience is that by the time you get it, you're too old to do anything with it. It comes to a point where these kids are just young and are willing to do and to stay."

Connors then compared Novak Djokovic to Luca Nardi, saying:

"Djokovic, too, was the same way when he was coming up, playing the players that he had to beat to make his reputation and all that and it's tough."

Djokovic won his first Grand Slam at the 2008 Australian Open and went on to win 23 more Grand Slam titles. He has topped the ATP rankings for a cumulative total of 416 weeks and still holding onto that position.

Novak Djokovic lauded Luca Nardi as "very talented" player following Indian Wells 3R clash

The duo pictures at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic had some words of praise for Luca Nardi after their third-round Indian Wells clash.

During the post-match press conference, the Serb applauded the young Italian's Nardi's skills and acknowledged that he deserved to win.

"I watched him play. I didn't know much about him, but I watched him play, and I knew he possessed great quality tennis from the baseline, especially the forehand side. Moves well. Very talented," Djokovic said.

"He got in as a Lucky Loser to main draw, so he really didn't have anything to lose, so he played great. Deserved to win. I was more surprised with my level. My level was really, really bad," he added.

Following his failed bid at the first leg of the Sunshine double, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has now withdrawn from the Miami Masters (March 20-31).

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis