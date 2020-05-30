Roger Federer at Wimbledon last year

Novak Djokovic turned 33 a week ago, but amid the regulation celebratory messages and tributes, a very interesting statistic got lost in the crowd. The World No. 1, in hot pursuit of Roger Federer for the most Slams ever won by a male player, is on 17 - the same number that the Swiss maestro had won at that age.

The uncanny similarity doesn't end there. Rafael Nadal, the other member of the Big 3 triumvirate, also held 17 Grand Slam titles when he turned 33 last year. Is there any real way to separate the three in terms of Slams alone?

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic clinched his 17th Slam earlier this year at the Australian Open, defeating fierce rival Roger Federer along the way. He had broken Federer's heart at last year's Wimbledon final as well, winning an epic five-setter to keep the Swiss away from an elusive 21st Grand Slam title.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, won his 17th Slam at Roland Garros 2018 - just a week after turning 32. When he celebrated his 33rd birthday he still stood at 17, but then quickly added two in the space of four months to get as close as he ever has been to Federer.

Novak Djokovic has Roger Federer on his sights

Novak Djokovic with the Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title in 2008 on the hard courts of Melbourne. He defeated the defending champion Roger Federer in the semi-final before getting the better of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final to announce his arrival.

Since then, Novak Djokovic's story has been one of resurgence and inspiration. He has changed diets and modified his game to stay on top, and is now a front-runner to hold the all-time Slam record - something that remains one of his top goals.

Roger Federer, recently declared the highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes, is 38 and entering the twilight of his playing days. But he may still pull off a few surprises before finally calling time on one of the greatest ever sports careers.

After all, Federer is the one who has shown the 33-year-old Novak Djokovic and the 34-year-old Rafael Nadal that it is possible to win Slams even after going past your mid-30s.

Roger Federer, the quintessential artiste on grass courts, won his first Major at Wimbledon in 2003 - a full five years after turning pro. But he more than made up for the relatively slow start by dominating the game over the next few seasons; he won three Majors in 2006 and narrowly missed out on the fourth after making it to the final.

With eight wins at Wimbledon, and a formidable record at the other two hardcourt Majors as well, Federer's Achilles' heel has been clay. In particular, he has endured a long period of futility at Roland Garros, where he could have won many more titles had it not been for a certain Spaniard.

Rafael Nadal isn't going anywhere either

Rafael Nadal - The claycourt giant

Rafael Nadal turns 34 next month, and you can't really count him out of the race either. Since his 33rd birthday last year, the Spanish matador has won two more Slams - the French and the US Open - to take his tally to 19.

Rafael Nadal is now just one Slam short of Roger Federer overall, and in fact two Slams ahead of the Swiss at the age of 34.

Over the years, Rafael Nadal has improved his all-round game to turn into a redoubtable adversary on all surfaces. While he has been struggling against Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer outside clay lately, his two Slam wins in 2019 show that he is not yet on the wane.

The similarity between the three ends there though. Novak Djokovic has had a more up-and-down run to his 17 Slams, winning his first within two years of turning pro and then having periods of crests and troughs. Roger Federer, meanwhile, won his 17th in 2012 and subsequently endured a remarkable five-year drought.

It remains to be seen if Roger Federer can add any more Slams to his kitty before retirement, and how many Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - who still have quite a few years left on the circuit - can bag. But this quirky stat around their 33rd year reinforces just how closely the Big 3 are matched.

It's no wonder so many people insist on calling all three of them GOATs.