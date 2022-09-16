"You've got everything on the court, you're a mom, and you do something like that! It is completely incomprehensible" - Agnieszka Radwanska on Victoria Azarenka's Miami Open controversy

Victoria Azarenka's abrupt mid-match exit at the 2022 Miami Open caused a stir in the tennis world. Agnieszka Radwanska recently shared her views on the incident, criticizing her former colleague on the WTA tour and calling her actions 'incomprehensible.'

Back in March, Azarenka was trailing 2-6, 0-3 in her second-round match against 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova at the Miami Open, and decided to retire mid-match. While the chair umpire suggested she wait for an on-court trainer to help her, Azarenka was in no mood to stay on the court and walked off.

Reflecting on the incident, Radwanska was critical of the Belarusian player for not completing the match despite not being injured and even accused Azarenka of 'doing theater' on the tennis court in the past.

Speaking during a recent interview with WP SportoweFakty, Radwanska said that she still cannot comprehend the actions of Azarenka, who is an accomplished tennis star and a mother.

"If I returned to the court after the birth of my son, I would certainly have an even greater distance than I used to. Do you remember what Azarenka did this year? She has done theater more than once before, she has faked injuries etc," Radwanska said.

"I watch her match in Miami, I look and something doesn't match her. She was losing and just left the court in the middle of the set. I think: "God, girl ... You're 33, you've got everything on the court, you're a mom. And you do something like that!" It is completely incomprehensible to me," she added.

Speaking moments after her match in Miami in March, Azarenka stated that she should not have played the match in the first place. She reflected on the personal problems she was experiencing at the time and the war in Ukraine had also affected her mentally.

Azarenka broke down in tears on the court during her second-round match against Elena Rybakina at the Indian Wells Open two weeks before the Miami Open. During the match against Fruhvirtova, she shouted at her box, saying, "Why am I here?"

"Lost a lot of respect" - When Agnieszka Radwanska was miffed with Victoria Azarenka after their 2012 Doha match

Victoria Azarenka (R) and Agnieszka Radwanska at the 2014 Australian Open

In her most recent comments, Agnieszka Radwanska accused Victoria Azarenka of "doing theater more than once before."

These sentiments could have stemmed from a past incident involving the two players. Back in 2012, after their semifinal match at the Doha Open, Radwanska had said that she lost a lot of respect for Azarenka, who she believes had faked an injury during that match.

According to Radwanska, Azarenka acted as if she had an injury throughout the match but was in fact moving very well during the rallies.

"Well, to be honest, I don't think this is worth a comment," Radwanska said of Victoria Azarenka back then, according to Sky Sports. "But I think after this match (in Doha)... just lost a lot of respect. That's it. "If you do this in the match, if anyone didn't see the match, I think it's just a quick look on YouTube and you'll know what was going on."

Azarenka won that match 6-2, 6-4 to enter the final of the 2012 Doha Open.

Victoria Azarenka and Agnieszka Radwanska faced each other 18 times on tour, with their final match coming at the 2018 Miami Open. Azarenka has won 13 of those matches, including four of their last five matches.

