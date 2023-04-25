Ajla Tomljanovic has clarified that the stigma on the women’s tennis tour about the players all hating each other is untrue. While the Australian admitted that it is impossible to “vibe” with everyone on tour, she declared that she is close to a select few players whom she considers good friends.

The 29-year-old has been away from the WTA Tour due to a knee injury she picked up during the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup. Tomljanovic had to undergo a minor surgery on her knee that has delayed her return to the 2023 season. Despite not playing a single match this year, the Australian reached a career-high ranking of World No. 32 a few weeks ago.

Tomljanovic appeared on last week’s episode of the Talk Tennis podcast, where host Michelle Heidbrink asked her how ‘cool’ all the support she received from her peers on her Vogue Australia debut was. The current World No. 41 responded by saying that there was a stigma on the women’s tour that the players all hated each other, which was definitely not the case from what she has seen.

“Yeah. There's a big stigma on the women's tour that we all hate each other, and that's definitely not the case.” said the 'Break Point' star.

She further added that she has found some of her closest friends on tour and that people just liked to focus on the negative stuff rather than the positive.

“People just like to cling more to the negative stuff than the good things that happen, and I can say that I found some of my closest friends on tour. Not a lot, but you know, a few. And I think that's precious.” she said.

The Australian also displayed wisdom and maturity by saying that as one grows older, one tends to filter out more people and become more selective. However, she still gets along very well with most girls on tour.

“At the end of the day, you have to spend time with who you're the happiest with and comfortable with. I'm just happy that I have a pretty good relationship with most of the girls on tour, with a few of my favorites,” she concluded.

Ajla Tomljanovic had a hilarious reaction to her career-high ranking

Ajla Tomljanovic reached career-high ranking without playing in 2023

Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic reached her career-high ranking of World No. 32 without playing a single match in 2023.

She took to social media to express her surprise light-heartedly by stating that things happen when you stop caring about them.

"Taking "it'll happen when you least expect" to a whole new level #cool," she captioned her Instagram story, with the #cool.

The Australian is still recovering from her injury and has not yet set a date on when she will return to the tour. The 29-year-old made back-to-back Grand Slam quarterfinals in 2022 at Wimbledon and the US Open. Regardless of what happens from here on, Ajla Tomljanovic will go down in history as the one who beat the legendary Serena Williams in her last career match.

