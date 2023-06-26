Australian tennis professional Ajla Tomljanovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Wimbledon Championships after failing to recover from her injury on time.

Tomljanovic is yet to pick up her racquet on the tour this season.

The former World No. 32 was last seen in action at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in November last year. She was scheduled to take part in the 2023 United Cup but was forced to miss her first match due to a knee injury. A few days later, the Australian was supposed to lock horns with Spain's Paula Badosa but once again pulled herself out of the tie due to her injury.

The World No. 59 then withdrew herself from the Australian Open due to her persistent knee injury. She was supposed to make her return to the tour in the Roland Garros, but sadly, she withdrew from the Paris Major too, having failed to recover on time.

On June 26, Monday, Ajla Tomljanovic turned to social media to announce her withdrawal from the grass-court Grand Slam. Reflecting on her good times at Wimbledon, she revealed that she is yet to heal completely from her injury, which has cruelly sidelined her for over six months now.

"After experiencing many special emotions and memories in Wimbledon over the last few years I had very high hopes of making my return there this year. Unfortunately, my knee is still asking for just a bit more time before I can have full confidence in it in order to play at my best level," the Australian wrote.

The 2022 US Open quarterfinalist also expressed her desire to get back on the tour soon, especially for the Wimbledon Championships.

"Really eager to get back out there but this year Wimbledon came a bit sooner than I was ready for. I know it will be worth the wait and am already looking forward to next year," she added.

Ajla Tomljanovic is a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

During her career, Ajla Tomljanovic has reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon twice.

The Australian made her main draw debut in 2013 but lost in the opening round. In 2015, the 30-year-old won her maiden match at Wimbledon, however, she could only reach the second round of the Major.

After a string of poor results, Tomljanovic reached the quarterfinals of the campaign in 2021. En route to setting up a clash with Ashleigh Barty, which she lost, Tomljanovic beat the likes of Jelena Ostapenko and Emma Raducanu.

Ajla Tomljanovic reached her second consecutive quarterfinal in 2022, where she lost to eventual winner Elena Rybakina.

