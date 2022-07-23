"Alcaraz is going to be a much better tennis player than me, but Nadal is a big word" - David Ferrer on comparisons between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is tipped by many to emulate Rafael Nadal in the years to come, but compatriot David Ferrer reckons the star teenager cannot be compared to the Mallorcan just yet. While the former French Open finalist is confident that Alcaraz will reach the upper echelons of tennis, he believes Nadal's accomplishments in the sport are unlikely to be matched.

Alcaraz's talent from a very young age, combined with the fact that he was also Spanish, drew immediate comparisons with Nadal, and his rapid rise in recent times on the ATP tour has only further accelerated those comparisons.

Ferrer, regarded as one of the best players ever to have never won a Grand Slam tournament, expressed a belief that Alcaraz will certainly go on to become a better player than him, winning multiple Grand Slams and reaching the World No. 1 spot.

"Alcaraz is a great player, and without a doubt he is going to be a much better tennis player than me, that is very clear to me, but Nadal is a big word," Ferrer said in a recent interview with Super Deporte.

"Carlos has to make his career, but I'm sure he's going to reach number one and win grand slams, because mentally he's a very well-established player," the former player added.

History made in MadridCarlos Alcaraz becomes the first teenager to defeat Rafael Nadal on clay! (via @TennisTV History made in Madrid 🙌Carlos Alcaraz becomes the first teenager to defeat Rafael Nadal on clay! (via @TennisTV)https://t.co/XZ7adCqkI4

He further highlighted that Alcaraz has a good team supporting him, adding that the youngster can learn a lot from his coach and former ATP No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero.

"I know his team very well, from his representative Albert and his coaching staff with Juan Carlos Ferrero at the helm, who has also had the experience of being World No. 1, and has very clear ideas," continued Ferrer.

Alcaraz is in the midst of a groundbreaking year on tour, having won four of his five ATP titles in 2022, including the Miami Masters and the Madrid Masters. He also defeated both Nadal and Novak Djokovic en route to the Madrid title, becoming the first player to beat the legendary duo in the same clay tournament.

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz continues his dream run in Madrid by coming from a set down to defeat Novak Djokovic 7-6, 5-7, 6-7 for a place in the final!



𝗔𝗟𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗭 𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗗𝗝𝗢𝗞𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗖Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz continues his dream run in Madrid by coming from a set down to defeat Novak Djokovic 7-6, 5-7, 6-7 for a place in the final!@alcarazcarlos03 | #MadridOpen 𝗔𝗟𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗭 𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗗𝗝𝗢𝗞𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗖 🇪🇸Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz continues his dream run in Madrid by coming from a set down to defeat Novak Djokovic 7-6, 5-7, 6-7 for a place in the final! @alcarazcarlos03 | #MadridOpen https://t.co/TG2uX5AwRz

David Ferrer supports Rafael Nadal against those who criticized his French Open campaign

During the 2022 French Open, Rafael Nadal endured extreme pain and discomfort due to a chronic left foot injury to win his 14th Roland Garros title. The Spaniard later revealed that he took anti-inflammatories and anesthetized his left foot before each match, just so he could compete.

While he faced criticism for the same from certain cyclists, Ferrer defended his compatriot, slamming the naysayers for their "ignorance."

"That is total ignorance, because in the end they pass the same ADAMS controls as anyone, it is the same control," Ferrer said on the same.

"Playing [under anesthesia] does not mean that you are doped or doing something illegal, it is simply an infiltration to be able to endure the pain at some point, which cyclists, tennis players, athletes, any type of sportsperson can do, because it is the same organization of all the sports. Sometimes it amazes me that athletes without real knowledge can speak so freely," he added.

Ferrer further stressed that every player takes anti-inflammatories, as all of them play with some kind of pain, adding that he too would have done something similar if a French Open title were at stake.

