"In no case is his career or his talent called into question here, we see too many athletes using this kind of practice" - Cyclist Thibaut Pinot on Rafael Nadal anesthetizing left foot to play Roland Garros 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has come under scathing criticism after winning the 2022 French Open after taking injections to help play through the pain in his foot. Nadal aggravated his long-standing foot injury at the Italian Open against Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

Pinot Thibaut, considered to be one of the most promising French cyclists, took to Twitter to question the legitimacy of the injections that Nadal received. Thibaut believes that there have been far too many occasions recently where athletes have taken several drugs and injections to be able to play.

"Today's heroes. Why ? Because I have my convictions, a way of seeing sport and sports performance differently than yours may be? My tweet (3 words) which is causing so much reaction fell on Nadal but it could have been (emoticons of different sports)," Thibaut wrote.

The French cyclist also reiterated that he is not questioning Rafael Nadal's career or talent as a player. He stated that he was simply saying that there have been far too many instances of such practice in sports nowadays.

"In no case is his career or his talent called into question here. We see too many athletes using this kind of practice in recent weeks. I almost lost 2 years of surely the most beautiful careers to take care of my back, it was difficult but I am proud of it today," he added.

Another cyclist, Guillaume Martin, also aired his displeasure at seeing Nadal take a bunch of injections to play at this year's French Open. In an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe, Martin said that people would say a cyclist had doped had they taken similar injections before a race.

"What Rafael Nadal did would have been impossible on the bike, and I find that normal. If we are sick or injured, we don't run, we don't compete, that seems like common sense to me. In the long term, I'm not sure it will do Nadal's ankle any good. Drugs and infiltrations not only have a healing effect, they can certainly improve the performance. If a cyclist did the same thing, even if it weren't forbidden, everyone would fall on him calling him doped," said Martin.

"Methods that are simply prohibited in my sport, unfortunately so decried" - Pinot Thibaut reiterates he wasn't questioning Rafael Nadal's French Open win

Pinot Thibaut clarified his comments on injections and wanted to establish that he meant no offense to Nadal or question his French Open win this year.

"Methods that are simply prohibited in my sport, unfortunately so decried. Here is a little more precision on the sadness of my tweet. Sorry if my answer fell on you. Sportingly," Thibaut wrote.

Rafael Nadal has stated that taking injections to play tennis is not the way forward. The Spaniard is set to undergo radio frequency ablations on his foot to help numb his pain for an extended period of time. The Spaniard added that he and his team would reassess future plans if the procedure doesn't go as planned.

