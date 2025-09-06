Alcaraz & Sinner making every Slam final not great for ATP: Insider says women's tennis has saved US Open

Tennis insiders Matt Roberts, Catherine Whitaker, and David Law opined that the men's tennis draw isn't as exciting, except for potential showdowns between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the Grand Slams, especially in the 2025 season. They also noted that the women's side still features exciting matches, with more players reaching the final rounds.Jannik Sinner has been continuing his top form, reaching the finals of the US Open after defeating 25th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime. Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic, who was in pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam title, to cement his most decorated status, and punched his ticket against Sinner for the third major tournament this year.Only at the Australian Open, where the Italian bagged the title, Alcaraz was ousted by Djokovic in the quarterfinals. In the women's draw, Madison Keys won the Australian Open, with Coco Gauff taking the French Open, and Iga Swiatek lifting the Wimbledon title. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been a fixture in most of the finals, including the US Open, where she is set to face Amanda Anisimova on September 7.In a recent episode of the Tennis Podcast, hosts Matt Roberts, Catherine Whitaker, and David Law, highlighted that the men's draw in the US Open has no thrill whatsoever since it features the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the finals again. Still, the women's draw was a savior this time with a surprise appearance of Naomi Osaka in the semifinals and promising performances from others, too.Roberts referred to the men's duo's phenomenal showdown at the French Open finals, where Alcaraz achieved a historic feat by achieving his fifth major title at the same age as Rafael Nadal.He said:&quot;Men's draw feel like we know what's gonna happen in terms of like Alcaraz and Sinner gonna be there, like the big picture. It's not that fun at the moment, but if you do get the payoff and you get Sinner and Alcaraz in the final, it's like the most fun. We're young enough into this rivalry, and we had Paris. I've still got the memories of Paris.&quot;...That was literally one of the best things I've ever been at in my life. Like, it was extraordinary, and the prospect that something close to it might happen again at this stage is enough for me. And the women's draw offers so much of what the men's draw doesn't, you know, jeopardy throughout Like, if I was only a watcher of men's tennis, sure, I might be a bit bored for two weeks.&quot;David Law added that he hopes a player will emerge to surprise and challenge the top contenders, bringing some much-needed excitement to the men's side, which has been lacking for quite some time. To that, Whitaker added:&quot;I can get from the women's tournament what I'm lacking in almost all of the men's apart from the final. But just taking the men's in isolation, I love Sinner Alcaraz. I live for it but how many matches are there in a Grand Slam? I don't think it's a great state of affairs at the moment. The whole tournament being about one match.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will play the finals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7, 2025.Jannik Sinner revealed whether he would ever be annoyed to meet Carlos Alcaraz on and off the courtJannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: GettyJannik Sinner, the four-time major champion, and Carlos Alcaraz, the only two players in men's tennis who are elevating the game, will play in the US Open finals, with the former eyeing a title defense as he played Taylor Fritz in the 2024 edition and won the first title for an Italian in New York.Apart from their rivalry, the top-ranked players share a great friendship off the court as well, often meeting each other in restaurants or other places in the city. At the press conference after his semifinal win against Canadian player Auger-Aliassime, the Italian assured that he and the Spaniard have nothing bitter between them, and share a good bond in personal life as well.&quot;Off court, we bump into each other at times. I don’t know if we are happy or not. No, it’s great. We have a great relationship off the court,&quot; he said.Sinner's advancement to the Flushing Meadows final made him the youngest player in the Open Era to reach five consecutive Grand Slam finals. He previously reached the Cincinnati finals but retired due to a health issue, making way for the Spaniard to claim the title, and extending his unbeaten run at the Masters 1000 level to 17 matches.