Alcott thanks Andy Murray & Roger Federer after US Open reinstates wheelchair event

Dylan Alcott thanked Roger Federer & Andy Murray for their role in ensuring the presence of wheelchair tennis at the USO

Alcott had previously voiced outrage about how USTA had cancelled the wheelchair event without consulting the players.

Dylan Alcott at the 2019 US Open

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced last week that the US Open would be held as per schedule, from 31 August to 13 September, despite the COVID-19 pandemic currently raging around the world. To minimize the spread of the virus, the organizers also announced a series of extraordinary restrictions that would leave some participants out in the cold - which prompted Andy Murray and Roger Federer to intervene.

The USTA's measures included removing qualification rounds as well as wheelchair events from the tournament at Flushing Meadows. Naturally, that left many wheelchair players disappointed - including defending champion Dylan Alcott, who voiced his outrage on Twitter.

Alcott had revealed at the time that the wheelchair events at the US Open were cancelled without any kind of dialogue with the players. He had also said that he was in talks with many top players including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, who all 'love wheelchair tennis'.

Just got announced that the US Open will go ahead WITHOUT wheelchair tennis.. Players weren’t consulted. I thought I did enough to qualify - 2x champion, number 1 in the world. But unfortunately I missed the only thing that mattered, being able to walk. Disgusting discrimination — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 17, 2020

It has now emerged that the USTA have decided to reinstate the wheelchair events, including men's and women's singles and doubles as well as quad singles and doubles. Immediately after the announcement, the Aussie thanked the fans and players for their support. He reserved special mention for Andy Murray and Roger Federer, whose intervention played a part in the U-turn from the organizers.

To have the support of the best in the world was huge: Alcott on Andy Murray and Roger Federer

Andy Murray (L) and Roger Federer

Dylan Alcott took to Twitter to voice his happiness after the announcement of the wheelchair events at the US Open. He thanked the USTA as well, for taking his concerns seriously.

Big thanks to the @usopen for reversing their decision - now allowing wheelchair players to compete at the 2020 Open. And most importantly thanks to you reading this for supporting us and sharing the message - you made this happen. pic.twitter.com/jHo0pbVpkC — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 24, 2020

Alcott also spoke very highly of both Roger Federer and Andy Murray for showing support and reinforcing the unity among tennis players across events. On his Twitter account, Alcott said:

"Also a special big thanks to Andy Murray, who lead the charge with help from Roger Federer and a bunch on top 20 men’s and women’s players who lobbied internally to help get us there. To have the support of the best in the world was huge."

All eyes will now be on Flushing Meadows. The US Open finds itself in a unique position, with social distancing norms in place and crowds as well as key players missing - including Roger Federer, who is out with injury. Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep have also expressed reservations about travelling to the United States during the pandemic, so it remains to be seen how much star power the tournament will have.