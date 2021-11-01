Alex Corretja expresses surprise at Novak Djokovic playing Paris, but says "everything counts" when you're trying to become the GOAT

Alex Corretja recently expressed his surprise at Novak Djokovic's participation in the upcoming Rolex Paris Masters. At the same time, however, Corretja acknowledged that Djokovic is not someone who would let go of a chance to create more records.

Novak Djokovic is just a few wins away from cementing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-breaking seventh time. The Serb is currently tied with Pete Sampras with six year-ending No. 1 trophies each.

Djokovic can secure the top spot in Paris if he makes the final, or if Daniil Medvedev falls before the summit clash. The 34-year-old is also keen to do well at the Davis Cup, so it made little sense for him to skip the Paris Masters and forego some valuable match practice.

Still, Alex Corretja claimed while speaking to Eurosport that he was surprised by Novak Djokovic's decision to enter the Paris Masters.

"Yes I am a bit [surprised]," Corretja said. "Because in a way, it has been a while since he has not played."

The Spaniard went on to admit that every single record counts for a driven player like Novak Djokovic, which he believes is the reason why the Serb didn't skip the Paris Masters.

"When you try to become the greatest in history, everything counts," Corretja added. "For Novak, I think finishing the year at number one in the world is important."

Corretja also opined that the record for most weeks spent as World No. 1 is not as significant as the year-ending No. 1 trophy.

"I don’t think we count how many weeks they have been number one in between Federer Nadal or Djokovic," Corretja said. "But the end of the year ranking does matter a lot."

I think it is great news that Novak Djokovic wants to play the Paris Masters: Alex Corretja

Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Rolex Paris Masters

Despite expressing his surprise at Djokovic's participation in the Paris Masters, Alex Corretja asserted that the Serb's presence is "great news". The Spaniard believes that Paris Bercy-based event is quite tricky given that it tests the physical reserves of the players.

"I think it is such great news that he wants to play and I am looking forward to it because Paris is always a tricky Masters," the Spaniard said. "The players are a little bit tired physically and mentally. The year has been very long and it opens up a chance for many other players to succeed."

Corretja further pointed out that it would have been unlikely for Djokovic to sit out for an elongated period and miss a tournament where he has had so much success.

"At the same time, it shows that he does not want to stay away from the circuit for four months," Corretja added. "Usually the surface in Paris is really good for him, it is not like he needs to adjust anything incoming. It is natural and that is also why I think he’s trying to play."

Edited by Musab Abid