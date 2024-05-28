Alex de Minaur cheers on girlfriend Katie Boulter as she faces Paula Badosa in French Open 1R; Spaniard's boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas remains absent

Alex de Minaur turned up to support his girlfriend, Katie Boulter, during her match against Paula Badosa in the first round of the 2024 French Open. However, Badosa's boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas was not present during the match, owing to his own round-two match, which is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

De Minaur won his first-round match, defeating Alex Michelsen 6-1, 6-0, 6-2. After securing his place in the second round, he came to support his girlfriend, Boulter, during her match.

Coming to the match between Boulter and Badosa, it was the latter who emerged victorious, having staged a remarkable comeback. Badosa defeated Boulter 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the second round.

Tsitsispas would have been pleased with the outcome, even though he was unable to witness it firsthand. Badosa and Tsitsispas recently got back together after announcing their breakup during the Madrid Open. It was ahead of the French Open that the Greek announced his reunion with Badosa, saying that it was hard for them to be apart.

"We're together. Neither Paula did anything wrong, nor did I do anything wrong. It was hard for us being apart and I was going through some hard times too," Tsitsipas told SDNA (translated from Greek).

Paula Badosa on Katie Boulter: "When I was injured, she was checking on me"

Paula Badosa at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Paula Badosa, in the press conference before her first-round match, said that she shared a good friendship with her first-round opponent, Katie Boulter. The Spaniard said that Boulter used to check on her when she was injured.

"Yeah, I mean, when I was injured, she was checking on me. Of course I think a long time ago she had a similar injury," Badosa said in the press conference.

The former World No. 2 showered praise on the Brit, saying that she was a nice person. She also said that Boulter was a dangerous and aggressive player.

"So we are good friends. She's a nice person. Really happy how she started the year. I think she's playing very well. She's a dangerous player. Really aggressive. So it's going to be a tough match," she said.

Badosa said that they have a good relationship and hoped to bring their A-game and put on a show.

"Yeah, we have a good relationship, and I hope Tuesday we can both bring the best out of it, and we have a good battle there," she added.

Next, Pauls Badosa will face Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan in the second round of the tournament.