"We didn't like that it was very public" - Paula Badosa breaks silence on getting back together with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa has expressed her desire to keep her relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas private. The pair recently got back together following a brief split.

Badosa and Tsitsipas gave subtle hints that indicated a romance brewing between the two in June last year. At the time, they changed their respective profile pictures on Spotify to selfies that they had captured with each other.

The Spaniard and the Greek later went on to confirm that they were indeed, in a relationship. Unsurprisingly, there was considerable media attention and scrutiny that followed.

In early May this year, Badosa announced via a social media post that she and Tsitsipas were no longer together. The duo also unfollowed each other on Instagram following their split.

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways," Badosa had written in an Instagram post.

However, recently, Tsitsipas told SDNA that he and Badosa have decided to get back together.

"It seemed like a mountain to combine these two (personal and professional life) and I made the decision to take a break. After two-three weeks, I realized that she is the person who has supported me a lot. And when she tried to talk to me about meeting, I felt how intense the love we have for each other is," Tsitsipas said.

At a press conference ahead of the 2024 French Open, Badosa was asked about her reunion with Tsitsipas. The Spaniard refused to go into too much detail, as insisted on keeping matters private.

"He already explained and I have nothing else to say, I mean, it's our private life. I think one of the things that we didn't like is that it was very public, so now we want to keep it to ourselves. We know it's not going to be easy because we are two public people so people will ask, but we want to keep it more to ourselves," Paula Badosa said.

Paula Badosa took a humorous dig at the media over incessant questioning about her relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa at a press conference

Paula Badosa recently took to Instagram to express her annoyance at constantly being questioned by the media about her relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The former WTA World No. 2 shared a picture of herself wearing an annoyed expression with the caption:

"When they ask you about gossip instead of tennis," Badosa wrote on her Instagram story.

The unseeded Spaniard is set to begin her 2024 French Open campaign against No. 26 seed Katie Boulter on May 27. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Tsitsipas is slated to square off against Marton Fucsovics the same day.