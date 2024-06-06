Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter gushes over Aussie and his super fan's matching outfits in French Open QF

Katie Boulter was in awe as she gushed over her boyfriend Alex de Minaur and his super fan wearing matching outfits during the Aussie's quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev at the 2024 French Open. De Minaur fell to the German 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4 in two hours and 59 minutes bringing an end to his most successful run at the Paris Major.

During his third-round match against Jan-Lennard Struff, the Aussie found a super fan in a kid named Paul, who cheered for de Minaur with his heart out. The 25-year-old came back from a set down to win the contest and shared a heartwarming embrace with Paul. After the match, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask his followers to help him find his super fan.

He found Paul through social media and got him tickets for his fourth-round match against Daniil Medvedev. Alex de Minaur got the biggest win of his Grand Slam career when he defeated the Russian 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 to reach his first quarterfinals at the French Open.

De Minaur met with Paul after the match and decided to bring him for his quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev. The duo decided to take it up a notch as the Aussie dressed Paul up in matching outfits. His girlfriend Katie Boulter reposted a tweet of the two in today's match gear as she gushed over them. The tennis power couple have been in a relationship since 2020.

"The matching outfits tho 😭🥹🥰," Boulter tweeted.

Alex de Minaur's phenomenal run in Paris came to an end following a straight-set defeat to the German.

"I might have to get him [Paul] on tour week in and week out" - Alex de Minaur

De Minaur bids Roland Garros adieu

During his press conference after his win against Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur mentioned how his super fan Paul had turned things around for him. The Aussie also expressed his desire to have him traveling with him on the Tour and was grateful to social media that helped him get together with Paul.

"100% I mean, he's managed a miracle. He's with me. I might have to get him on tour week in and week out. We found him obviously through the beautiful world of social media...," De Minaur said.

Alex de Minaur will shift his focus towards the upcoming grass swing and the Olympics and look to continue his good form.