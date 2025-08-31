Alexander Bublik calls out Roger Federer-backed Laver Cup with bold claim after being excluded from event in for eight years

Alexander Bublik has called out the policy of inviting players to the Roger Federer-backed Laver Cup. During one of his interviews with tennis insider Ben Rothenberg, the Kazakh player expressed his disappointment at not being invited to the high-profile event in the first seven editions in eight years.

The Laver Cup has been one of the glamorous additions to the tennis calendar since its inception in 2017. Thought of by Federer and his team, the competition follows a unique format that pits the best players from Europe against the best players from the rest of the world in a team-based event. Current rankings and individual discretion are both involved when it comes to inviting players to the event.

During an interview, Alexander Bublik drew attention to the fact that in seven editions, he had not been given a call to play. He took a sly dig at the organizers, stating that for them, "the rest of the world" only referred to the USA and the English-speaking regions of the world.

"They believe the "World" is the ones that has America or English language: that's what I believe" said Bublik

If one had to look at the participating nations at the Laver Cup, Bublik's argument holds merit. To date, America has had eight players play at the Laver Cup for Team World, which is the highest for any nation. Canada and Australia follow next, with three players each, followed by Argentina with two, and Brazil, Chile, and South Africa having one player each.

Alexander Bublik to play Tommy Paul in the third round at the US Open

Alexander Bublik in action at the US Open (Getty)

Alexander Bublik is all set to play Tommy Paul in the third round of the US Open. Playing in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 30, this will be the first time the Kazakh player will be headlining the prestigious time slot.

Coming into the US Open, Bublik had been in tearaway form on the clay, winning successive titles at Gstaad and Kitzbuhel. He also reached his maiden Major quarterfinal at the French Open, where he lost against Jannik Sinner in straight sets. The Kazakh also won a title on the grass, winning the title in Halle, with a win over Daniil Medvedev in the final, and is the only player other than Carlos Alcaraz to register a win over Sinner in 2025.

At the US Open, Alexander Bublik started with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 win over former New York champion Marin Cilic in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Tristan Schoolkate in the second round.

