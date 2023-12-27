"Alexander Bublik can tease him all he wants but Casper Ruud has accomplished more" - Fans react to Kazakh teasing Norwegian on ATP 250 tally

Casper Ruud was recently playfully teased by Alexander Bublik for the amount of 250 titles won by the former. Bublik's comments, though seemingly playful, didn't sit well with some fans on X.

The Norwegian has already won ten titles so far in his career, reaching three Grand Slam finals and the title clash of the ATP Finals in 2022. That year, he came agonizingly close to becoming the World No. 1.

Ruud needed to beat Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final to reach the top of the ATP rankings but was unable to do so, losing in four sets. Bublik brought this up in the recent episode of "UTS tour's All on the Table" which also featured Ruud and Benoit Paire.

The Kazakh reminded Ruud that the latter was just one win away from being the World No.1 in 2022, joking that the Norwegian won 11 ATP 250 titles that season.

“That year you won how many, 11 ATP 250s?” Bublik said (at 22:57)

Expand Tweet

Bublik continued to tease Ruud by counting down all the clay court tournaments that the Norwegian won. Ruud, who actually won three ATP 250 titles in 2022, responded by reminding him that he won five titles in 2021, which included one on hard court.

Check out their interaction below:

Some fans on X (formerly Twitter) didn't take too kindly to Bublik's remarks. One fan tweeted:

"He can tease him all he want,but Casper has accomplished more than Bublik."

Expand Tweet

Another fan said that Ruud was too talented not to win a title higher than the ATP 250 level.

"I like Casper Ruud he is too talented to not win a title higher than ATP 250. Hopefully next year Casper can win bigger tournaments. I believe Casper can win the French Open. But he needs to win ATP 500s and masters titles."

Expand Tweet

Here are some other fan reactions, as found on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans also enjoyed the interview and loved the banter and chemistry among the trio.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look at Casper Ruud and Alexander Bublik's head-to-head record

Casper Ruud and Alexander Bublik at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

Casper Ruud and Alexander Bublik have faced each other seven times in their careers, with the Norwegian leading the head-to-head record 6-1. They have played twice on clay and five times on hard court.

The two faced each other for the first time in 2019 at the St. Petersburg Open, where Ruud won the Round-of-32 match in three sets. They next met at the quarterfinals of the 2021 Madrid Open, with Ruud recording a straight-sets victory.

Ruud then won in straight sets at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters in the Round of 32. Bublik finally got the better of the two-time Roland Garros finalist at the 2022 Davis Cup, where he won the first qualifier in three sets.

Ruud then recorded three straight wins over the Kazakh, all in the Round of 32; at the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Miami, the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Rome, and in Basel in October this year.