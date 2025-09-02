Alexander Bublik shares immediate 1-word response after being crushed by Jannik Sinner in one of the quickest matches at US Open

Alexander Bublik wasted no time in making his feelings known after suffering a crushing loss to Jannik Sinner at the 2025 US Open. The Kazakh also shared an amusing response to being thoroughly outplayed by the World No. 1.Despite being one of only two men to triumph over Sinner this season, Bublik failed to replicate his winning performance from Halle in his fourth-round clash with the Italian at the New York Major. The four-time Grand Slam champion dominated the encounter to cruise to a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory in just one hour and 21 minutes. The clash marked the second-shortest completed men's singles match at this year's event, with Tomas Machac's first-round win being just a minute shorter.Just minutes after Alexander Bublik left the court, he jumped on Instagram and commented &quot;AI&quot; under the US Open's post about Jannik Sinner's victory. The Kazakh was presumably referring to Sinner's clinical, machine-like performance during the clash, since he called the World No. 1 an &quot;AI-generated player&quot; before the match.Bublik also expressed his disbelief over Sinner's high level of play while gushing over the Italian at the net.&quot;That was so good. I'm not bad. I'm not bad, but you're the GOAT,&quot; Bublik said.After his dominant win over Alexander Bublik, Jannik Sinner will lock horns with compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the US Open. Musetti claimed a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 win over Jaume Munar to set up the meeting with the World No. 1.&quot;I’m looking forward for this one&quot; - Jannik Sinner on facing fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti in US Open QFLorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner - Source: GettyIn his on-court interview, Jannik Sinner said that he was looking forward to facing Lorenzo Musetti in an all-Italian battle for a spot in the US Open semifinals. The World No. 1 also showered praise on Musetti and acknowledged how special it would be to lock horns in front of passionate Italian fans in the crowd.&quot;It’s great to see. Italian tennis is in great form. We have so many players and different game styles. Lorenzo is one of the biggest talents we have in our sport. I’m looking forward for this one.. from an Italian point of view, it’s great to have for sure one Italian players in the semis. I know there are a lot of Italian fans in the crowd. It makes everything special,&quot; Sinner said.Sinner holds the upper hand in their rivalry, heading into the encounter with a 2-0 lead in his head-to-head record against Musetti. If the four-time Grand Slam champion wins once again, he will face the winner of the match between Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals.Jannik Sinner could then meet Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic in the US Open final, facing a tough challenge as he looks to successfully defend his title at the New York Major.