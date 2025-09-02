  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • Alexander Bublik shares immediate 1-word response after being crushed by Jannik Sinner in one of the quickest matches at US Open

Alexander Bublik shares immediate 1-word response after being crushed by Jannik Sinner in one of the quickest matches at US Open

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Sep 02, 2025 02:57 GMT
Alexander Bublik (L) and Jannik Sinner (R) (Image Source: Getty)
Alexander Bublik (L) and Jannik Sinner (R) (Image Source: Getty)

Alexander Bublik wasted no time in making his feelings known after suffering a crushing loss to Jannik Sinner at the 2025 US Open. The Kazakh also shared an amusing response to being thoroughly outplayed by the World No. 1.

Ad

Despite being one of only two men to triumph over Sinner this season, Bublik failed to replicate his winning performance from Halle in his fourth-round clash with the Italian at the New York Major. The four-time Grand Slam champion dominated the encounter to cruise to a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory in just one hour and 21 minutes. The clash marked the second-shortest completed men's singles match at this year's event, with Tomas Machac's first-round win being just a minute shorter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Just minutes after Alexander Bublik left the court, he jumped on Instagram and commented "AI" under the US Open's post about Jannik Sinner's victory. The Kazakh was presumably referring to Sinner's clinical, machine-like performance during the clash, since he called the World No. 1 an "AI-generated player" before the match.

Ad

Bublik also expressed his disbelief over Sinner's high level of play while gushing over the Italian at the net.

"That was so good. I'm not bad. I'm not bad, but you're the GOAT," Bublik said.
Ad

After his dominant win over Alexander Bublik, Jannik Sinner will lock horns with compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the US Open. Musetti claimed a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 win over Jaume Munar to set up the meeting with the World No. 1.

"I’m looking forward for this one" - Jannik Sinner on facing fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti in US Open QF

Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty
Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

In his on-court interview, Jannik Sinner said that he was looking forward to facing Lorenzo Musetti in an all-Italian battle for a spot in the US Open semifinals. The World No. 1 also showered praise on Musetti and acknowledged how special it would be to lock horns in front of passionate Italian fans in the crowd.

Ad
"It’s great to see. Italian tennis is in great form. We have so many players and different game styles. Lorenzo is one of the biggest talents we have in our sport. I’m looking forward for this one.. from an Italian point of view, it’s great to have for sure one Italian players in the semis. I know there are a lot of Italian fans in the crowd. It makes everything special," Sinner said.
Ad

Sinner holds the upper hand in their rivalry, heading into the encounter with a 2-0 lead in his head-to-head record against Musetti. If the four-time Grand Slam champion wins once again, he will face the winner of the match between Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals.

Jannik Sinner could then meet Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic in the US Open final, facing a tough challenge as he looks to successfully defend his title at the New York Major.

About the author
Urvi Mehra

Urvi Mehra

Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Urvi Mehra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications