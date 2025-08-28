Jannik Sinner rumored to be in DMs of SI swimsuit model Brooks Nader after her sisters drop not-so-cryptic hint

Jannik Sinner may be in the DMs of American model Brooks Nader, according to the model's sister's not-so-cryptic hints. The Italian tennis star and Nader are currently single.

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane, recently appeared on Page Six Radio. During a playful chat, her sisters hinted that she might be getting DMs from ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, cleverly saying his name "rhymes with winner."

Brooks, who is currently single after splitting from Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko earlier this year, admitted she has "a little roster" of people texting her. She didn’t deny the Sinner tease, but didn’t take any names either.

Meanwhile, Sinner also confirmed in May 2025 that he’s single following his breakup with fellow tennis pro Anna Kalinskaya. The pair famously shared a public kiss at the 2024 US Open after the Italian’s title triumph, but their relationship ended abruptly with no publicly known reason.

Jannik Sinner admits he is in love after multiple dating rumors in 2025

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Before Jannik Sinner had confirmed his breakup with Anna Kalinskaya, amid his doping ban in April, the Italian found himself linked with Russian model Lara Leito. Reportedly, they were caught together during his Monte Carlo training by paparazzi.

However, the World No. 1 dismissed the rumors a few weeks later, confirming his relationship status, saying:

"There's a whole lot of attention, also off the court. And I was also very surprised to see some pictures, which are nothing serious [smiling]. I'm not in a relationship. So, whoever is asking, it's all good."

Then in July, another romance rumor cropped up when Laila Hasanovic, a Danish influencer, was spotted courtside at Wimbledon in Sinner’s player box. Fans speculated, but no confirmation from anyone involved followed.

Amid the recent chatter, Sinner made one thing very clear in an interview with Corriere della Sera. When asked if he was in love, he responded:

"Yes, but let's not talk about my private life."

Now, with rumors swirling, including the not-so-cryptic hints from Brooks Nader’s sisters, the tennis world is waiting for confirmation. But, until Sinner speaks openly, the speculation stays online.

Regarding on-court matters, Sinner is currently defending his US Open title in New York. He breezed past Vit Kopriva in the first round 6-1, 6-1, 6-2, but faces a stern test against the 2024 Canadian Open champion Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

