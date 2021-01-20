Alexander Zverev belongs to a generation that is disrespectful to authorities, not every coach accepts that: Dirk Hordorff

Dirk Hordorff, vice-president of the German Tennis Association, recently spoke at length about Alexander Zverev’s unfortunate trysts with high-profile coaches. Hordoff believes that Zverev’s questionable behavior is one of the reasons why some of his previous coaches have struggled to see eye-to-eye with him.

Alexander Zverev recently parted ways with David Ferrer, his third high-profile split in almost as many years. In previous years, the World No. 7 also terminated his relationships with Juan Carlos Ferrero and Ivan Lendl. And both Ferrero and Lendl were vocal about their differences with the 23-year-old and his team.

But Dirk Hordorff is not surprised by this spree of dismissals, as his recent comments suggest. The 64-year-old believes that most coaches are unlikely to take Zverev's insubordinate demeanor lightly.

“Alexander is a special guy, of course,” Hordorff said. “(But) he belongs to a generation that is more disrespectful to authorities. Not every coach accepts that.”

Alexander Zverev and David Ferrer recently parted ways

Dirk Hordorff then went into detail about the possible reasons behind David Ferrer’s departure from Zverev’s team. Hordorff believes Ferrer’s decision to leave the World No. 7 was likely influenced by the Spaniard's familial commitments amid the pandemic, given how there had been no disharmony between the two.

“Yes, that was surprising,” Hordorff said. “I saw both of them live at the French Open and the tournaments in Cologne and had a very harmonious impression. Although I believe that it was not any atmospheric disturbances, but the exceptional situation caused by Corona that was decisive for the separation.”

“David Ferrer's statement sounded like he would rather be with his family in these times than travel the world and be separated from his wife and children for months," the 64-year-old added. "A coach and ex-world-class player like David Ferrer does not have to take such risks economically. This is how I can explain the separation to myself. After all, no bad word has been spoken.”

Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev are a fantastic combination: Dirk Hordorff

Boris Becker will be a good option as Alexander Zverev's coach, according to Hordorff

Advertisement

According to Dirk Hordorff, six-time Slam champion Boris Becker would be the best candidate to take over the role of Alexander Zverev's coach.

The 64-year-old believes that Becker has the necessary credentials, and more importantly, shares similar roots with Alexander Zverev. Hordorff is fairly confident that the two will strike up a player-coach relationship sometime in the future.

“I think Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev are a fantastic combination,” Hordorff continued. “Boris completely convinced me as a trainer and also at the DTB. Boris as a former champion has everything Alexander needs. They speak the same language. Boris is familiar with the German public and can certainly give Alexander a few tips here. I believe that Boris and Alexander will work together in the future.”