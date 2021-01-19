Not a dramatic breakup but more a decision among friends: Mischa on brother Alexander Zverev's split with Federer's agency

Following Alexander Zverev’s split with Roger Federer's management agency Team8, many have wondered if the association ended on bad terms. Given the severity of the domestic violence accusations recently leveled against Zverev, it wouldn't have been a surprise if Team8 and the German had parted ways acrimoniously.

However, Alexander Zverev’s brother Mischa has dispelled those notions, claiming that the two parties split up amicably.

Roger Federer and Tony Godsick - founders and co-owners of Team8 - took Alexander Zverev under their wing during the 2019 US Open. But after a tumultuous 2020, which saw the German being accused of domestic violence by former partner Olga Sharypova, many speculated that the image-conscious Federer wouldn't want the German in Team8’s ranks.

Now in an interview with Sky Germany, former Australian Open Mischa Zverev has revealed that Alexander Zverev and his family remain on talking terms with Team8.

"This was not a dramatic breakup between Sascha and Team8 but more a decision among friends," Mischa said. "Contact/exchange with Team8 will remain."

It has also been confirmed that Team8 isn’t keen on having a public discussion on this matter. They have maintained resolute silence on Alexander Zverev ever since he was accused of domestic violence.

Interestingly, it was Zverev who formally announced his split with Team8 via an Instagram story. In his post, the US Open runner-up made it clear that every decision regarding his career would henceforth be taken by his family or people close to him.

Given all the controversies surrounding the German, this seems like a wise move as it would help add a much-needed layer of privacy.

Roger Federer has also been silent on Alexander Zverev, which is not surprising given that the World No. 5 usually stays away from controversial issues.

What's next for Alexander Zverev?

Alexander Zverev with Olga Sharypova in happier times

Mischa Zverev further confirmed that he and Sergei Bubka would take over the role of managing Alexander Zverev.

The World No. 7 is currently in Melbourne and is expected to participate in the tune-up events commencing from 31 January. Alexander Zverev will also participate in the ATP Cup, representing Germany alongside Jan-Lennard Struff, Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Miles.

More importantly however, the story about the domestic violence allegations against him is far from over. Noted journalist Ben Rothenberg has announced that he will continue bringing out more details about Olya Sharypova's fight against Alexander Zverev.