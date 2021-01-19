Roger Federer is relaxed during breaks but as soon as he takes the racket again, he is very focused: Swiss prodigy Dominic Stricker

Swiss prodigy Dominic Stricker recently commended Roger Federer’s ability to switch his intensity levels effortlessly. The teenager claimed that Federer wastes no time in changing gears while going from a break into a hitting session.

Dominic Stricker is one of Switzerland's brightest upcoming talents, who won the boys' singles and doubles titles at last year’s French Open. And the 18-year-old has been practicing with none other than Roger Federer himself in Dubai over the last few weeks.

While speaking with Berner Zeitung, Stricker marveled at how Federer goes from a relaxed mode to a totally focused one without batting an eyelid.

"It is impressive to see how quickly he switches," Stricker said. "He is relaxed during breaks, and as soon as he takes the racket again, he switches to training mode - then he is immediately very concentrated."

Dominic Stricker recently posted a few photos of himself alongside Roger Federer while training together in Dubai. The teenager also expressed his gratitude to the 39-year-old and his team, comprising of Severin Luthi and Ivan Ljubicic, for giving him the rare chance.

What we know of Roger Federer’s preparations in Dubai so far

Roger Federer is currently training in Dubai

Roger Federer has been in Dubai for a few weeks now, preparing himself for the post-Australian Open hardcourt season. There is still no clear indication of when Federer will return to the tour, but it is widely expected that he will do so at the Rotterdam Open in the first week of March.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is being closely watched by both of his coaches - Severin Luthi and Ivan Ljubicic.

Federer has upped the intensity of his training sessions gradually from around December. He now appears to be trying to get match-fit ahead of his eventual comeback.

Withdrawing from the Australian Open gave Federer an additional few weeks to fine-tune his racquet skills and fitness levels. While there are no doubts about the 39-year-old's ability, some have questioned if he still has the legs to sustain the tour's rigors.

With experienced fitness coach Pierre Paganini by his side, Roger Federer has been treading on his rehabilitation phase very cautiously. The World No. 5 has not put any added pressure on his body during this period, and seems determined to return only when 100% fit.

In that context, training in the warm climate of Dubai would be a significant boost for the eight-time Wimbledon champion. Federer is known to carry out intense training sessions in the middle-eastern city during the off-season, and it seems that it is no different this time around either.