Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie's fourth-round match at the 2024 Australian Open got disrupted when a few spectators threw papers onto the court.

During the fifth game of the third set, spectators, who were seated behind Zverev at the Margaret Court Arena, disturbed the proceeding by tossing a bunch of papers on the court. Ball kids and officials tried to pick up the scraps, but protestors threw more papers, which turned out to be pamphlets advocating for "Free Palestine."

"While you're watching tennis, bombs are dropping on Gaza. Australia is a close ally of Israel. Australia is complicit in war crimes and genocide. Free Palestine," the pamphlet read.

Israel and Palestine have been engaged in an armed conflict since October 7, 2023. A surprise attack by Hamas, a Gaza-based militant group, on Israel triggered a full-scale response from the latter. Israel launched extensive aerial bombardment followed by a large-scale ground invasion.

The conflict is still ongoing after numerous failed attempts at a truce and has resulted in the deaths of at least 25,000 people in the Gaza Strip and 1,100 people in Israel. Many around the world have called for a steadfast and peaceful resolution to the war.

The match between Zverev and Norrie resumed promptly after the pamphlets were cleared from the court. At the time of writing, the scoreline stands at 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-2.

Alexander Zverev to go to trial for domestic abuse case

Alexander Zverev has been facing intense controversy of late after his domestic abuse case against ex-partner Brenda Patea got a court date. Earlier last year, Patea accused Zverev of causing 'bodily harm' to her. Then, the Berlin prosecutor's office levied a €450,000 penalty fine on the German No. 1.

Ahead of his first-round match at the 2024 Australian Open, Deutsche Welle, a German publication, reported that the case would go to trial in a Berlin criminal court in May this year.

"The main hearing in the case will begin in May 2024. We will announce the details in due course," court spokesperson Lisa Jani said.

Zverev has disputed the allegations and professed innocence ever since the news about the domestic abuse came out. The World No. 6 is also facing a similar domestic abuse allegation from another ex-partner, Olga Sharypova.

Amid the discourse, the 26-year-old has continued to play in Melbourne as the No. 6 seed. He has so far ousted Dominik Koepfer, Lukas Klein and Alex Michelsen in the first three rounds.