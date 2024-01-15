Alexander Zverev domestic abuse allegations: German to go to criminal court for trial against mother of his daughter in May

Alexander Zverev will soon go to trial in Berlin's criminal court for the domestic abuse allegations levied against him by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, according to the latest reports coming out of Germany.

Patea, with whom Zverev shares a daughter, accused the former US Open runner-up of causing 'bodily harm' to her earlier last year. The Berlin prosecutor's office also levied a €450,000 penalty fine on him. At the time, it was expected that the matter would soon end up in court, a date for which has been set now.

According to Deutsche Welle, the World No. 6 will have to attend a trial in May this year, as revealed by a spokesperson of the court in Berlin.

"The main hearing in the case will begin in May 2024. We will announce the details in due course," spokesperson Lisa Jani said.

It should be noted that Alexander Zverev has continuously disputed the allegations and has professed his innocence since the moment it reached public year.

The 26-year-old was also accused of domestic abuse by another girlfriend, Olga Sharypova. After a lengthy investigation process, the ATP ruled that there was not sufficient evidence to punish him and allowed him to continue playing on the tour without any disciplinary action.

“A major independent investigation into Alexander Zverev has found insufficient evidence to substantiate published allegations of abuse. As a result, no disciplinary action will be taken by ATP," a statement read.

Alexander Zverev continues playing on tour, set for Australian Open 1R clash

2024 United Cup Winners Media Opportunity

Despite the allegations against him, Alexander Zverev continues to remain a prominent part of the ATP Tour. The German finished in the top eight at the end of last year and took part in the ATP Finals, where he exited in the group stage.

He then started 2024 on a strong note, leading his home country to the United Cup title and earning more than $700,000 in prize money for his efforts. He is now in action at the ongoing Australian Open, where he is set to open his campaign against compatriot Dominik Koepfer.

The World No. 6 has dismissed the accusations levied on him by Patea, calling it "complete b*llshit" and insinuating that it was about money - a claim she has openly refuted.

"I think it's complete b*llshit. Anybody that has semi-standard IQ levels knows what this is all about," Zverev said about the allegations during a press conference at the Paris Masters last year.